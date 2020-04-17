Arab coalition: Houthis have violated ceasefire in Yemen 114 times in 24 hours

RIYADH: The Houthis have violated the ceasefire in Yemen 114 times during last the 24 hours, the Arab coalition said on Friday.

The coalition said it is committed to the ceasefire and supports the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

It added that it is exercising the utmost degree of self-restraint but is reserving its right to self-defence on the front.

On Thursday, the coalition said that it had recorded 100 Houthi violations of the truce.

The Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government recently announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen that came into effect on April 9.