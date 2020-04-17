Arab coalition: Houthis have violated ceasefire in Yemen 114 times in 24 hours

You are here

The Houthis have violated the ceasefire in Yemen 114 times during last the 24 hours, the Arab coalition said on Friday. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: The Houthis have violated the ceasefire in Yemen 114 times during last the 24 hours, the Arab coalition said on Friday. 

The coalition said it is committed to the ceasefire and supports the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

It added that it is exercising the utmost degree of self-restraint but is reserving its right to self-defence on the front. 

On Thursday, the coalition said that it had recorded 100 Houthi violations of the truce.

The Arab coalition fighting to restore the legitimate Yemeni government recently announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen that came into effect on April 9. 

Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister

Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister

  • Omar Ghobash: Saudi Arabia has shown pragmatism, and took scientific and medical advice as well as opened discussions with consultations of the Hajj
  • Ghobash: The UAE was able to learn from the experiences in China and South Korea in terms of testing
LONDON: The pragmatism of governments and religious leaders has been at the core of countering the spread of coronavirus, the UAE’s assistant minister at the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy said at a webinar on Friday.

“A number of prominent and conservative, but very well established, religious leaders have sided with political leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as halting Friday prayers in mosques, which are very important in Islam,” Omar Ghobash said.

The webinar, titled “Coronavirus, Reason and Religion,” was hosted by the Emirates Society in the UK and moderated by its Chairman Alistair Burt.

Ghobash praised the pragmatism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, especially with the latter being home of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

“Saudi Arabia has shown pragmatism, and took scientific and medical advice as well as opened discussions with consultations of the Hajj,” he said.

“The UAE was able to learn from the experiences in China and South Korea in terms of testing,” he added.

“Our particular mix of leadership and tradition shows that we’re forward looking and have a sense of continuity … We’ve always been open to knowledge,” Ghobash said. 

“The UAE government has always had a technology-first focus, and it was quick to realize that Friday prayers are now a dangerous luxury.”

Among those attending the webinar were former UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia William Patey, Rev. Andy Thompson of St. Andrews Church in Abu Dhabi, global historian and author Peter Frankopan, and the former UK Defense Attaché in Abu Dhabi Jeremy Williams.

