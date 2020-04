RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have violated a ceasefire in Yemen 100 times during the past 24 hours.

The coalition, in statements on Thursday, said it has exercised “extreme self-restraint” against the Houthi violations and in adhering to the rules of engagement on battlefronts.

It also reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire declared in Yemen last week amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The two-week truce went into effect last Thursday.