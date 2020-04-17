You are here

  • Home
  • Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister

Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister

Omar Ghobash praised the pragmatism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the pandemic. (Screengrab/BBC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92bhq

Updated 12 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister

  • Omar Ghobash: Saudi Arabia has shown pragmatism, and took scientific and medical advice as well as opened discussions with consultations of the Hajj
  • Ghobash: The UAE was able to learn from the experiences in China and South Korea in terms of testing
Updated 12 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The pragmatism of governments and religious leaders has been at the core of countering the spread of coronavirus, the UAE’s assistant minister at the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy said at a webinar on Friday.

“A number of prominent and conservative, but very well established, religious leaders have sided with political leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as halting Friday prayers in mosques, which are very important in Islam,” Omar Ghobash said.

The webinar, titled “Coronavirus, Reason and Religion,” was hosted by the Emirates Society in the UK and moderated by its Chairman Alistair Burt.

Ghobash praised the pragmatism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, especially with the latter being home of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

“Saudi Arabia has shown pragmatism, and took scientific and medical advice as well as opened discussions with consultations of the Hajj,” he said.

“The UAE was able to learn from the experiences in China and South Korea in terms of testing,” he added.

“Our particular mix of leadership and tradition shows that we’re forward looking and have a sense of continuity … We’ve always been open to knowledge,” Ghobash said. 

“The UAE government has always had a technology-first focus, and it was quick to realize that Friday prayers are now a dangerous luxury.”

Among those attending the webinar were former UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia William Patey, Rev. Andy Thompson of St. Andrews Church in Abu Dhabi, global historian and author Peter Frankopan, and the former UK Defense Attaché in Abu Dhabi Jeremy Williams.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia Omar Ghobash Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE ranks among top 10 countries in coronavirus treatment efficacy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength: finance minister

Dubai extends national sterilization program by one week

Updated 17 April 2020
Arab News

Dubai extends national sterilization program by one week

  • The emirate announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect the area and contain the coronavirus
  • As it stands, the total number of coronavirus infections stands at 5,825 cases, with the death toll at 35
Updated 17 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has announced that it will extend the comprehensive national sterilization program for one week in efforts to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

The emirate announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8 p.m. to disinfect certain areas and contain the coronavirus.

As it stands, the UAE's total number of coronavirus infections stands at 5,825 cases, with the death toll at 35.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai transforms World Trade Centre into COVID-19 hospital
Middle-East
Dubai issues new movement permit restrictions

Latest updates

Pragmatism at core of countering coronavirus: UAE minister
Arab coalition: Houthis have violated cease-fire in Yemen 114 times during last 24 hours
Trump says China coronavirus deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
Did this Chinese government lab in Wuhan leak the coronavirus?
Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.