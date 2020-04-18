Overcome lockdown lethargy, tiredness with these five tips

DUBAI: Are you feeling tired and lethargic during the COVID-19 lockdown measures? Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, has some simple tips to combat sleepy days as we stay at home.

Add some good fat to your diet

Getting an extra hour of sleep a night but still exhausted? Stress and anxiety could mean the quality of your sleep is poor. Omega-3 fatty acids can improve it, so add some fish — mackerel and salmon are ideal — flax and chia seeds or walnuts to your diet. To reduce tiredness during the day, swap large carb-loaded meals for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day.

Keep your bedroom dark

Aid the production of the hormone melatonin which regulates your night/day cycle by sleeping in total darkness. Close blinds, turn over any blue light screens (such as your phone) and leave the lights off when visiting the toilet in the middle of the night.

Stay cool in bed

Feeling too hot can cause night sweats, while being too cold forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm, which in turn makes it harder to fall asleep. The optimal bedroom temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19°C, with a cooler room increasing melatonin production, so sleep in light pajamas or a thin t-shirt and shorts combination.

Increase light exposure during the day

Living in an apartment with limited access to daylight could be confusing your natural circadian rhythm. It’s important for the body to see and feel light to know the difference between night and day (long daytime naps can also confuse it!). Try to get out on your balcony or in your garden for an hour every day or invest in an artificial bright light to improve your quality of sleep.

Try meditation

Even if you’re getting extra hours of sleep your mind still might need more recovery from the stresses of this pandemic. Think about relaxation outside of sleep by introducing meditation during the day using apps or YouTube options. You can even try meditation in bed in a bid to combat insomnia.