Dollar exchange rate in Lebanon reaches record high

The exterior of the the five-star "Le Bristol" in Beirut, which was forced to close for the first time since it's opening in 1951 due to the worst financial crunch since the 1975-1990 civil war. (Reuters)
Updated 18 April 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Protesters defy movement restrictions to denounce living conditions amid coronavirus crisis
 BEIRUT: The exchange rate of the dollar for money exchanges in Lebanon reached a new record on Saturday.

Money exchangers sold the dollar for 3,250 Lebanese pounds. Lebanon has never seen that price, even during its civil war in the 1980s. The official price of the dollar in banks remains 1,507 pounds.

Last October, the country witnessed an economic and financial crisis that worsened with the spread of COVID-19 in the country, paralyzing public life and an already weak economy.

“The reason for the rise in the price of the dollar to this level is due to the scarcity of hard currency in banks,” Mahmoud Murad, head of the Syndicate of Exchange Offices in Lebanon, told Arab News.

“There’s demand for dollars from traders of livestock and food, but supply is scarce. People who withdrew their deposits in dollars from banks at the beginning of the crisis are spending them very carefully,” he said.

“With the closure of the border crossings, especially the airport, people who used to come from abroad carrying dollars, either for themselves or for families of friends, stopped coming,” he added.

“Expatriates abroad, because of the coronavirus pandemic, need help and can no longer work abroad to send money to their families in Lebanon,” Murad said.

“During the civil war, money used to be pumped into the country, but today the countries that want to support Lebanon are no longer able to do so because of the coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis it has caused,” he added.

“The Bank of Lebanon intervened on Friday, selling a small amount of dollars to curb the price of the currency in the market. If this intervention is limited to one day, it won’t have results and the price of the dollar will continue to rise.”

Four new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday brought the total number in Lebanon to 672.

But despite restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the virus, Lebanese have taken to the streets to protest against high prices.

Dozens of people held a sit-in on Saturday in the city of Baalbek to protest against high prices as salaries have lost their value, but they wore face masks and adhered to social distancing rules.

“We’ve reached a state of economic and financial collapse, and relations are severed between Lebanon and all Arab and international parties,” said activist Khaled Solh.

Activist Ali Taha said: “Living conditions are unbearable. We came out in small numbers today due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we’ll return with our crowds and say our word against everyone who fights us.”

Bus drivers, who have stopped working due to the government restrictions, held a sit-in on the Choueifat highway, asking the state to allow them to work under certain conditions so they can earn a living. In the city of Tripoli, protesters clashed with the army.

Popular anger is accompanied by major political differences between the government and the opposition.

In a tweet, Walid Jumblatt, head of the Progressive Socialist Party, accused the government of carrying out a “financial and political coup to seize the country in the manner of the Syrian Baath Party.”

Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, said at a press conference on Saturday: “Depositors’ money went to finance the errors and fake numbers of successive governments.”

Gemayel blamed Hezbollah, saying it “isolated Lebanon at the Arab and international levels because of its dominance and its actions in the region and the world.”

Pay the rent or eat? Jobless face dilemma

In this March 29, 2020 file photo, light traffic is seen on Highway 101 in San Francisco, amid coronavirus concerns. (AP)
Updated 19 April 2020
AFP

  • The pandemic is forcing unemployed Americans to make a stark choice
SAN FRANCISCO: Terra Thomas, one of the millions of Americans who have lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic, was stuck between a rock and a hard place — pay her rent or put food on the table?

“Looking at my finances, it was, ‘do I give the last little bit of my money to my landlord — who has a billion-dollar corporation — or do I save this for necessities like food and health care?’” said Thomas, who lives in Oakland in the San Francisco Bay area.
Thomas is participating in a “rent strike” with four other residents in her building, a growing movement across the US among people who face the same dilemma.
“I risk a lot,” said Thomas, but “I don’t have a choice but to strike.”
She works as a freelance florist for events, particularly weddings, so Thomas’s income depends completely on the resumption of group activities. Refusing to pay her $833 rent “feels like a pretty common sense decision. It feels like a matter of survival,” she told AFP.
Over the past month, a staggering 22 million Americans have lost their jobs as stores, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential were forced to close, shedding legions of workers.
The shutdown of non-essential activity, an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, has had serious consequences in a country where many people struggle with debt and lack a financial safety net.
In 2018, 40 percent of Americans said they had less than $400 saved for emergencies, without selling belongings or borrowing, according to a report by the Federal Reserve.
Some small-scale landlords have proposed repaying rent via instalments. Several cities and states, including California, have passed executive orders prohibiting eviction of tenants affected by the coronavirus crisis.
But when the lockdown lifts, the moratorium will end. And tenants will have to pay their back-rent or move out.

FASTFACT

$3,500 - In San Francisco, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $3,500-3,700 a month.

“We can’t have people accumulating debts during this time so when this is all over, they might end up on the street. They’re working to pay off debts as opposed to getting their life back together and up and running,” said Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco district supervisor. “It’s going to stall the economy. It makes no sense at all.”
With other local elected officials, she called on the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on Congress and on President Donald Trump to cancel rents and extend mortgage payments for landlords.
In San Francisco, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is “around $3,500-3,700 a month. It’s obscene,” said Ronen.
“We need either a mass infusion of cash directly to renters, or we need cancelation of rents during the period of stay-at-home order. If we do not have one of those two things, we will have a mass eviction crisis where individuals and families will end up homeless on the streets of this country, in huge large numbers,” said Ronen.About 2,000 people have pledged not to pay their next month’s rent to the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, which provides legal aid to rent strikers as one of several organizations overseeing the movement.
Ricky Zepeda, 44, ended up paying $600 of his $1,600 rent for April on his three-room apartment in Richmond, in the Bay Area.
He acted as main spokesman for everybody in the seven occupied units of his building, who initially agreed to join the rent strike.
“Everybody said ‘yeah let’s do it,’ but then they got scared and backed out. In April, half of them paid whole thing, most of the other paid part of it,” Zepeda said.
Zepeda is legally blind, his wife lost her job at a food packing plant and his 22-year-old daughter, who also lives at home, say her hours cut to one day a week at the check cashing place where she works.
So what Zepeda did pay for the April rent came from his disability check. He said he does not know what he will do in May. “We are in survival mode right now.”

