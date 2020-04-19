You are here

Dhaka group buries virus victims

Volunteers repare to bury a COVID-19 victim at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy: (Al-Markaz ul Islami Bangladesh)
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi nonprofit group has stepped in to perform last rites as families refuse to bury their relatives for fear of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), officials said.
As of Friday, Al-Markaz ul Islami Bangladesh (AMIB) has buried 60 people, the group’s chairman Hamza Shahidul Islam told Arab News.  
“We are doing this for humanity because every deceased person has the right to be laid to rest according to their respective religion,” Islam said.  
For the purpose, a team of 15 volunteers works from dawn to dusk in two shifts to collect the dead from different hospitals and move them to the Khilgaon graveyard, an area designated by the government for the victims.  

“There, they perform the final rites such as bathing the bodies, dressing them in shrouds and offering funeral prayers. The team has two female members for the women patients,” Islam said.

“We strictly maintain World Health Organization guidelines when performing our duties so that we do not risk spreading the virus. Our volunteers burn all the personal protective equipment on the spot after completing the burial,” Islam added.

AMIB’s work has earned the group accolades from both citizens and authorities alike.  

“When the COVID-19 crisis began evolving, we approached many volunteer organizations, but none of them stepped forward except for AMIB,” Saifullahil Azam, joint secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told Arab News.  

Azam added that as the government’s focal person for the COVID-19 crisis, he receives information about all patients first-hand and shares it with the AMIB.  

“Since the number of the deceased are increasing, we needed to strengthen the capacity of this service. Just a couple of days ago, two more organizations have volunteered to ease the pressure. We have already provided safety training to all the teams,” Azam said.

Since its inception in 1988, AMIB has provided a wide range of humanitarian services to people across the country, including ambulances, cyclone shelters, a facility for disabled people, an orphanage center, and other provisions for the marginalized.

 

44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

In this file image taken from video released Friday Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group, surrounded by his fighters. (AP)
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP

44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
AFP

N'DJAMENA: A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor announced Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday.
An autopsy carried out on four of the dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance that had caused heart attacks in some of the victims and severe asphyxiation in the others, he said.
The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March.
“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,” said Tom.
“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom said, adding that he had attended the scene.
“We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.” An investigation was ongoing to determine exactly how the prisoners had died, he said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “the 58 prisoners were placed in a single cell and were given nothing to eat or drink for two days.”
Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, secretary general of the Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations.
Prison officials had “locked the prisoners in a small cell and refusing them food and water for three days because they were accused of belonging to Boko Haram,” Ibedou told AFP. “It’s horrible what has happened.”
The government denied the allegations.
“There was no ill-treatment,” Chad Justice Minister, Djimet Arabi, told AFP by telephone.
“Toxic substances were found in their stomachs. Was it collective suicide or something else? We’re still looking for answers,” he said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
One of the prisoners was transferred to hospital on Thursday, but he was “faring much better” and had rejoined “the other 13 prisoners still alive and who are doing very well,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, the minister told AFP the captured men had been transferred to Ndjamena on Tuesday evening and handed over to the court system for trial.
The military operation against Boko Haram killed more than a thousand of the group’s militants and cost the lives of 52 soldiers, a Chadian army spokesman said. The operation ran from March 31 to April 8.
It was launched in response to a devastating attack on Chadian troops on March 23 on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, that killed 98 soldiers. It was the largest one-day loss the army has ever suffered.
Since then, Idriss has warned his allies in the region that Chad’s army will no longer take part in operations outside the country.
The force, considered one of the best in the region, has fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region as part of the Joint Multinational Force with Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.
But on Friday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Chad remained committed to the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force operating in the region.
 

