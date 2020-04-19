You are here

  • Home
  • UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19

UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19

UK medical experts are adding new and experimental treatments to the largest trial in the world titled ‘Recovery’ as soon as they become available. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8vmu

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19

  • Trial to be conducted across 165 British hospitals, with more than 5,000 patients
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is overseeing the world’s largest coordinated drugs trial in a bid to find viable treatments for COVID-19. More than 5,000 patients across 165 National Health Service (NHS) hospitals — around 10 percent of all COVID-19 hospital patients in the UK — have volunteered in the past month for tests as part of the trial titled “Recovery.”
It hopes to make progress within weeks, ahead of other trials in the US and Europe, which remain in their formative stages with just a few hundred volunteers.
“Recovery” is being led by experts who previously worked on Ebola drug trials in West Africa.
Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at Oxford University, told The Guardian that the trial was unlikely to yield a “magic bullet.”
He said: “This is by far the largest trial in the world. We’re guessing some time in June we may get the results. If it is really clear that there are benefits, an answer will be available quicker.”
The trial will feature an array of treatments, including hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted as a potential cure by US President Donald Trump, and the antibiotic azithromycin.
A combination of the two has been promoted by French doctor Didier Raoult and tentatively praised by President Emmanuel Macron.
“Recovery,” though, will wait to see individual outcomes of both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin before attempting to use the pair in conjunction.
Horby suggested that any claims the former was an effective treatment were not based on sound evidence.
“There is in-vitro evidence that it (hydroxychloroquine) is inhibitory against the virus (in a laboratory setting),” he said. “But I haven’t seen any sound clinical data.”
Other treatments set to be trialled include antiviral drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, and anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone, used by HIV patients; the immunomodulator tocilizumab, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis; and convalescent plasma taken from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.
The antiviral drug remdesivir, which was initially earmarked for use in the “Recovery” trial, will not be used as it is currently being heavily prescribed for COVID-19 patients in both China and the US.
New and experimental treatments, meanwhile, are set to be added to “Recovery” as soon as they become available.

FASTFACT

It hopes to make progress within weeks, ahead of other trials in the US and Europe, which remain in their formative stages with just a few hundred volunteers.

The trial’s co-leader Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, said the speed and scale of its assembly were remarkable.
“It tells you what can happen when everybody is incentivized to make stuff happen as opposed to dither, delay,” he said.
Horby, though, was quick to lower expectations that “Recovery” would discover a cure for COVID-19 in a comparable space of time.
“I think we have to temper people’s expectations about these drugs. It’s possible some might have an effect, but it’s likely to be modest,” he said.
“I think what we’ll be looking at in terms of making a significant impact will be moving on to combinations once we know of things that work. If we combine antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs, they might have a bigger impact,” he added.
“If you are saying this is an acute, serious viral infection, that’s really difficult to treat, you can counter that with … well, look at Ebola. That’s much nastier,” Horby said.
“Very surprisingly, the monoclonal antibodies that were trialled did work. Those are the ones we will be waiting for with a bit of bated breath to put into the trial when they become available.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
UK cemetery adopts new way of burying Muslims amid rising coronavirus deaths
Business & Economy
Amazon prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK

Wolves, boars and bears spotted as Italian lockdown continues

Sparked by corona lockdown, animals roam freely on roads. (Reuters)
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Wolves, boars and bears spotted as Italian lockdown continues

  • Ethologists observing the unusual phenomenon sparked by the lockdown have cautioned against assuming that nature is reclaiming its own permanently
Updated 15 min 57 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: As Italians enter the seventh week of Europe’s longest coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are becoming accustomed to the sight of wild animals in spaces that humans have temporarily abandoned.
With people locked at home in order to minimize the spread, streets, squares and parks have been tentatively repopulated. Dogs, cats and pigeons, of course, have taken the opportunity to roam freely, but also roe deer, wild boar and even wolves.
Photos of these uncommon creatures in highly urbanized areas like Rome, Milan and Turin are all over the internet, creating an online sensation.
“It is like the wildlife has reclaimed spaces stolen, while a mocking virus forces us to hide in our homes. Now we are inside and they are outside, like in an inverted role-player game,” Prof. Saverio Sevirio, an ethologist who has been studying this phenomenon, told Arab News.
Local media in Tuscany reported a wolf had been spotted slinking out of a park in Sesto Fiorentino, an industrial center near Florence. Goslings were seen waddling behind their mothers along deserted thoroughfares in Treviso, not far from Venice. Fallow deer invaded a golf course in Sardinia, and even enjoyed a dip in the clubhouse’s luxurious swimming pool.
In Cagliari, bottlenose dolphins have long been known to wait at the mouth of the port to play in the wake of departing vessels. But none are leaving, as the port has been closed by the authorities, so the dolphins have been filmed swimming up and down, under quays, and peering at the humans above. A similar phenomenon has been observed at Trieste in the North East of Italy. “A non-scientist might speculate that the dolphins are thinking: ‘Why aren’t you moving around in your boats any longer?’” said Sevirio.
Ethologists observing the unusual phenomenon sparked by the lockdown have cautioned against assuming that nature is reclaiming its own permanently. Some mammals, like foxes, may have been in the cities already, prowling undetected at night. A golden eagle spotted gliding above a main road in Milan posed a different question: Was it there because of the lockdown, or did people just notice it because of the lockdown?
The same question was raised in Rome when a Carabinieri patrol spotted six huge wild boar eating grass on the green in front of the Basilica di San Giovanni, one mile from the Colosseum. The green — a big area which usually hosts concerts and political rallies of up to half million people —lies at the center of the Italian capital.
“Normally you would hardly see a cat here, as they are afraid of cars speeding and people congregating. Now, as there is nobody around, we have boars here. Hopefully they will not be dangerous,” said Giovanni, a pensioner who lives locally while out walking his dog.
“Since the city parks have been closed for so long, we don’t know what we will find when the lockdown ends,” a police officer in Rome told Arab News. Parks like Villa Borghese and Villa Ada spread for hundreds of hectares, and include lakes and wetlands, so the city’s authorities fear that some wild animals may have already taken over. “It will be hard to kick them out — we have been told that wolves have been spotted. That’s not good,” the policeman added.
Indeed, though interesting to watch, not all wild animal reappearances have been welcomed. Residents in Alpine areas of the province of Trentino-Alto Adige have been advised not only to stay at home, but to refrain from leaving out rubbish at night that might attract Italy’s most wanted animal, a notorious brown bear known to scientists as M49 and to the public as “Papillon” (because of his escape last year over three electrified fences).
The bear is nicknamed after Henri Charrière, the only man to escape from the French penal colony on Devil’s Island, and like him, the animal has a substantial criminal record, having broken into people’s cottages and attacked cattle. The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, urged AMA, the Italian garbage collection agency, to intensify rubbish collection efforts on the back of the report in order to deter potentially dangerous wild animals from entering residential areas in search of food.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Lombardy has highest number of COVID-19 cases in Italy
World
Rome looks to app to control spread of coronavirus

Latest updates

UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19
Wolves, boars and bears spotted as Italian lockdown continues
Dhaka group buries virus victims
Kashmir’s tulip garden loses its bloom as virus curbs bite
Pakistan to allow Ramadan prayers despite virus threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.