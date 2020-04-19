UAE to impose fines on people sharing false health information over the media

DUBAI: People who circulate false information through any types of media face fines of up to $5,444, state news agency WAM reported citing the UAE cabinet’s new resolution on the publishing and sharing of health information.
The UAE’s health ministry and other relevant authorities are the only sources that will report all health-related information, the resolution said.
The ministry will implement health guidelines and publish those linked to communicable diseases after getting an approval from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the resolution said.
