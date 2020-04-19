You are here

UAE to impose fines on people sharing false health information over the media

The ministry will implement health guidelines and publish those linked to communicable diseases after getting an approval from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. (Shutterstock)
  • The UAE’s health ministry and other relevant authorities are the only sources that will report all health-related information
DUBAI: People who circulate false information through any types of media face fines of up to $5,444, state news agency WAM reported citing the UAE cabinet’s new resolution on the publishing and sharing of health information.
The UAE’s health ministry and other relevant authorities are the only sources that will report all health-related information, the resolution said.
The ministry will implement health guidelines and publish those linked to communicable diseases after getting an approval from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the resolution said.

UAE to import malaria tablets from India as a possible treatment for COVID-19

UAE to import malaria tablets from India as a possible treatment for COVID-19

  • leading French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it could potentially treat 300,000 coronavirus
  • India is one of the biggest exporters of the medicine
DUBAI: The UAE will import 5.5 million hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets from India as a possible treatment for coronavirus, the embassy in New Delhi tweeted.
The UAE’s embassy thanked the Indian government for facilitating the “first” shipment of the medicine. India is one of the biggest exporters of HCQ.
In March, leading French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it could potentially treat 300,000 coronavirus patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results.
Sanofi said it was ready to offer France millions of doses of Plaquenil, a spokesperson for the laboratory told AFP, adding that the group was ready to work with French health authorities “to confirm these results.”
The study was on 24 patients with coronavirus using Plaquenil, a hydroxychloroquine molecule, which has also been used for decades for the treatment of autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.
Six days after the start of taking Plaquenil, the virus had disappeared in three-quarters of those treated, said Professor Didier Raoult, who is director of the Institute Hospitalo-Universitaire de Marseille.
The UAE has confirmed that 6,302 people have been infected with coronavirus, 37 of the patients died and 1,188 recovered.

