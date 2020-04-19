Saudi Arabia to impose unified system for movement permits during curfew

DUBAI: A unified system for movement permits will be implemented across Saudi Arabia, for people excluded from the imposed curfew, starting Tuesday 3 p.m., an official source at the interior ministry said.
A total of 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 8,274 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease. There are currently 6,853 active cases, 78 of them critical. Of the new cases 21 percent are Saudi, while 79 percent are expatriates.
Most of the newly announced cases were revealed through mass testing activities that target high-risk areas like crowded neighborhoods and workers' dormitories.
