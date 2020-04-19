You are here

Saudi Arabia to impose unified system for movement permits during curfew

An aerial view shows a deserted boulevard in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on April 8, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (File/AFP)
  • A total of 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday
DUBAI:  A unified system for movement permits will be implemented across Saudi Arabia, for people excluded from the imposed curfew, starting Tuesday 3 p.m., an official source at the interior ministry said.
A total of 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 8,274 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease. There are currently 6,853 active cases, 78 of them critical. Of the new cases 21 percent are Saudi, while 79 percent are expatriates.
Most of the newly announced cases were revealed through mass testing activities that target high-risk areas like crowded neighborhoods and workers' dormitories.

DAMMAM: Sharqiya Deaf Club has launched a community campaign to educate more than 600 members on the threat of coronavirus.

Specialists created a series of awareness and educational works in sign language to help the hearing impaired take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the pandemic.

The educational sessions consist of videos, produced with the help of sign language interpreters, which are broadcast via the official club site, and other sites.

Saeed Al-Bahes, head of the Sharqiya Deaf Club, said the campaign will strengthen the club’s ties with health agencies in the region, and help to encourage health awareness and slow the spread of the outbreak.

He urged all people to follow health advice and awareness information on the coronavirus published on official sites.

The club campaign also involves delivering medicines to patients’ homes and monitoring individual health needs.

Sign language interpreters provided by the Saudi Ministry of Education joined the virtual lessons to offer information to hearing-impaired students.

