Arab stars hit the virtual stage in One World: Together at Home concert

Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi wowed international audiences during the live broadcast of the One World Together concert. (Instagram)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: From the UAE to India, music’s biggest stars gathered virtually on Saturday to appear during Lady Gaga's Global Citizen One World: Together at Home concert to honor front-line healthcare workers and support the World Health Organization (WHO) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the UAE, doctors, artists and philanthropists who are part of the global efforts against the pandemic joined the eight-hour digital event, which was broadcast and live streamed on ABC, including Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi.

The “Boshret Kheir” singer joined a host of international artists including Beyoncé, Elton John and Paul McCartney, to perform a piano medley of “Bahebek Wahashtini” and “Mohem Jedan.”



Worldwide Live performance 18.04.2020

The artist kicked off his performance with a message of appreciation to the UAE's effort in combating the crisis.

“The Emirates has provided aid to more than 15 countries around the world through ongoing medical and humanitarian aid,” he said. “I'm proud to be an Emirati and I hope the dark cloud hovering over us will end soon, so we can meet again and go back to our regular encounters, through concerts and social visits.”

The livestream’s first hours also included an appearance from Emirati doctors Ajlan Al-Zaki and Aisha Al-Mundhiri who spoke up about their respective experiences as healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19.

“As I saw my fellow Emiratis go back home, I knew that being in the UAE would be the safest place for my family and myself. However, I was torn because I simply couldn't abandon my patients and medical colleagues during this time when doctors are needed the most,” said Al-Zaki.

“I knew that this is a sacrifice that I would have to make at some point in my career when I became a doctor and took the Hippocratic Oath.”

The livestream also featured social media postings and news clips showing doctors and nurses being applauded by communities around the world, families greeting each other through windows, and acts of kindness in support of those who are isolated and frail.

“I am a documentary filmmaker, but I decided to put that on hold when the pandemic hit and help,” said Syrian filmmaker Hassan Akkad via a video message. “I did a Google search and found out that my local hospital was desperate for cleaners,” he said.

“We work long hours disinfecting and cleaning every inch of the coronavirus-dedicated wards. I work with Nigerians, people from the Caribbean, the Polish and Spanish, British and there’s me, a Syrian. We are all working together around the clock to fight this pandemic.”

The event also featured appearances from Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The event ended with a stunning finale, as Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend united to perform Dion and Bocelli's 1999 hit duet “The Prayer.”

Lana El-Sahely spotlights homegrown brands in Lebanon amid COVID-19 pandemic

The influencer has been keeping her 407,000-strong following on Instagram entertained with her day-to-day routine at home. (Instagram)
Updated 9 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: There is no sector of society that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t touched and local businesses have been hit especially hard. With all non-essential businesses forced to close their doors in a bid to slow the spread of the infectious disease, many regional brands are struggling to generate revenue, while others, like e-tailer The Modist, have shuttered permanently.  Like many, Lebanese blogger Lana El-Sahely is touched by these stories and has decided to do something to raise awareness about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, particularly in her native Lebanon. 


On Friday, El-Sahely jumped on an Instagram Live discussion with Lebanese financial advisor Danielle Hatim, and founder of finance blog D Does Business, to discuss how country-wide lockdowns would ultimately result in a more devastated economy, plunging businesses, higher unemployment rates and subsequent rising poverty. 


According to Hatim, businesses in Lebanon are losing between $120 to $150 million dollars per day due to the lockdown.


Following the discussion, El-Sahely felt compelled to support and shine a light on local Lebanese business Colycco by Lyn. 


“So I received products from Colycco, which are really incredible products because it’s all about …  small businesses that are part of this production process and it’s all traditional things,” the blogger said, showcasing a lineup of beauty products, including a lavender candle, vanilla-scented hand wash and organic shampoo.  

El-Sahley shared a photo of a handwritten note that came along with the gift package, which explained that “several local, small businesses play a role in Colycco’s production process, making sure they are supported whilst we curate products from our local nature.”


On Saturday, the blogger was joined on Instagram Live by Lebanese psychologist Rassil Ghazzaoui, where they discussed how to de-escalate tensions at home during the lockdown.

Besides hosting live discussions and spotlighting local businesses, El-Sahley has been using her time in lockdown to spend more time with her young son and keep on top of her fitness regime.

From sharing healthy recipes to posting throwback shots of her time travelling the world, the influencer has been keeping her 407,000-strong following on Instagram entertained with her day-to-day routine at home.

