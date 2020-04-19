Become a shutterbug in self-isolation with these expert photography tips

DUBAI: As you stay at home, why not use the time to learn a new skill? Dubai-based fashion and nature photographer Satish V. shares his photography techniques so once you leave the house, you will be able to capture the outside world in all its glory.

Or, use these nifty tricks to stockpile even more photos of your pets, because why not?

Tip 1: Practice your composition

You can practice composition with almost anything you have at home. Keep in mind, though, that most of the subjects you'll find will be stationary, and you won't improve much if you are photographing the same thing over and over again. Try practicing composition on non-stationary subjects such as your spouse, kids, parents, pets – anything that breathes and moves around the house.

Tip 2: Practice macro techniques

I'd guess that there are at least ten small objects within your arm's reach right now, while you’re sitting at your desk or on your sofa. You can improve your macro skills by using those objects to arrange an interesting scene (this gets you to practice conceptual photography, as well) to photograph. Practice hand-held focus stacking and hand-held high magnification shots. You can even practice macro lighting using flashes on tabletop stands.

Tip 3: Know your camera

The longer you have your camera in your hand, the more you learn the button locations and configuration through muscle memory. For photographers who work outside of the studio setting, this skill is really important. You need to be able to change every setting on your camera without looking at it. This will help you use and set up the camera faster, helping you get more shots in a shorter period of time.

Tip 4: Maintenance can save your gear

Your camera and gear need maintenance and proper cleaning once in a while. Doing that is fairly easy when you are at home with the luxury of having time and a clean workspace.

Tip 5: Improve your editing skills

You can always research new ways of editing something, new processes, and maybe even different workflows. This way, you will gain experience in that field and possibly improve the quality of your images and post-processing techniques..