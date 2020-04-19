You are here

Become a shutterbug in self-isolation with these expert photography tips

Use these nifty tricks to stockpile even more photos of your pets, because why not?
Updated 19 April 2020
Arab News

  • Dubai-based fashion and nature photographer Satish V. shares his photography techniques
  • Use these nifty tricks to stockpile even more photos of your pets, because why not?
DUBAI: As you stay at home, why not use the time to learn a new skill? Dubai-based fashion and nature photographer Satish V. shares his photography techniques so once you leave the house, you will be able to capture the outside world in all its glory.

Or, use these nifty tricks to stockpile even more photos of your pets, because why not?

Tip 1: Practice your composition

You can practice composition with almost anything you have at home. Keep in mind, though, that most of the subjects you'll find will be stationary, and you won't improve much if you are photographing the same thing over and over again. Try practicing composition on non-stationary subjects such as your spouse, kids, parents, pets – anything that breathes and moves around the house.

Tip 2: Practice macro techniques

I'd guess that there are at least ten small objects within your arm's reach right now, while you’re sitting at your desk or on your sofa. You can improve your macro skills by using those objects to arrange an interesting scene (this gets you to practice conceptual photography, as well) to photograph. Practice hand-held focus stacking and hand-held high magnification shots. You can even practice macro lighting using flashes on tabletop stands.

Tip 3: Know your camera

The longer you have your camera in your hand, the more you learn the button locations and configuration through muscle memory. For photographers who work outside of the studio setting, this skill is really important. You need to be able to change every setting on your camera without looking at it. This will help you use and set up the camera faster, helping you get more shots in a shorter period of time.

Tip 4: Maintenance can save your gear

Your camera and gear need maintenance and proper cleaning once in a while. Doing that is fairly easy when you are at home with the luxury of having time and a clean workspace.

Tip 5: Improve your editing skills

You can always research new ways of editing something, new processes, and maybe even different workflows. This way, you will gain experience in that field and possibly improve the quality of your images and post-processing techniques..

photography art stay home

How to eat wisely during the coronavirus quarantine

Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Randa Dunya Fahd

How to eat wisely during the coronavirus quarantine

  • Maintaining a normal daily routine will help manage some of this stress
  • Whenever people around you are eating a tempting snack that you need to resist, go and grab your healthy snack
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Randa Dunya Fahd

BEIRUT: Quarantine requirements for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have kept us spending more time in our kitchens. For some, exercise has been limited to moving from the sitting room to the kitchen and back, several times a day. For others, the stress brought on by the situation has led to unhealthy eating habits. While it is normal to feel anxious, sad, uncertain and scared sometimes, maintaining a normal daily routine will help manage some of this stress.

Write down a weekly plan — including all jobs, your exercise plan, your leisure activities and plan your meals and meal times.

Here is some important healthy considerations to avoid weight gain:

1. Put a tentative schedule to your meals and try to stick to it. Planning is the key to healthy eating.

2. Tell all family members about your schedule so you help one another.

3. Do not ruin your sleeping pattern. Poor sleep can lead to a change of hormones that control hunger and appetite. A lack of sleep reduces the hormone leptin that suppresses appetite.

4. Stay hydrated.

5. Plan your food shopping ahead of time. Eat home-cooked meals..

6. Think healthily and eat mindfully. On a scale of 0 to 10 where 10 means famishing, evaluate how

hungry you are before eating.

7. Be aware of portion sizes. Use measuring spoons, cups, or scales. Do not depend on guesswork.

8. Enjoy family meals not only for strengthening family ties but also to encourage each other to eat healthily.

9. Think more fruits and vegetables. Whole grains, pulses, lean meats and healthy fats should be on the menu as well.

10. Eat your food in the kitchen, not in the TV room or bedroom.

11. Snacking does not need to be your enemy! Here are some filling and quick ideas for 200 calorie healthy snacks:

 Medium banana and a tablespoon of honey

 14 almonds with 2 tablespoons of raisins

 Cup of chocolate pudding with a teaspoon of flaxseed

 Half cup of edamame with 20g of dark chocolate

 1 cup of berries and half a cup of yogurt (90g)

 2 Rice cakes and a tablespoon and a half of peanut butter

 Half cup of cottage cheese (arishe in Arabic) and a tablespoon of molasses

 3 cups of popcorn with a half cup of juice filled with ice

 A cup of carrot sticks and 4 tablespoons of humus dip

 2 toasts of 30g with a slice of white cheese (45g) and a teaspoon of jam

Randa’s tips and tricks:

Identify the one time during the day when you feel the need to snack most. Delay the urge to snack until this time arrives.

Whenever people around you are eating a tempting snack that you need to resist, go and grab your healthy snack to be on track with your plan.

If and when you decide to eat a less healthy snack like creamy cakes or tarts, go for a small two-finger sized portion.

Stay safe, stay healthy.

*Randa Dunya Fahd is a renowned and skilled Lebanese nutritionist. Click here for more information about her work.

Coronavirus nutrition healthy eating

