Jobless Americans turning to food banks to survive pandemic

Juana Gomez, left, 50, wears a face mask and gloves as she waits to receive food at a food bank distribution for those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Van Nuys, California. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

  • 22 million people out of work as business after business closes under the Great Lockdown
AFP

NEW YORK: American families slammed by the coronavirus pandemic are turning more and more to food banks to get by, waiting hours for donations in lines of cars stretching as far as the eye can see.

And with 22 million people out of work seemingly overnight as business after business closes under the Great Lockdown, these charities feeding hungry and scared people fear the day will come when they cannot cope with the tsunami of demand.
On Tuesday, for instance, some 1,000 cars lined up at a distribution center set up in Pennsylvania by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Demand for its bags of food soared nearly 40 percent in March.
At eight centers like that one, some 227 tons of food were placed in the trunks of cars of families suddenly unable to put meals on the table, said the organization’s vice president Brian Gulish.
“A lot of people are utilizing our service for the first time. They’ve never turned to a food bank before,” said Gulish. So they do not know there is a network of 350 distribution points in southwest Pennsylvania.
“That’s why those lines are so long. Because they don’t know that network that we have,” Gulish added.
All over America, from New Orleans to Detroit, people abruptly stripped of a paycheck are flocking to food banks — sad scenes of desperation among people waiting for their share of stimulus money.

FASTFACT

● The US food industry is in fact making donations.

● Food banks including 200 local branches of an organization called Feeding America are even getting special kinds of loads to hand out.

Perhaps the most dramatic picture of some Americans’ new food insecurity unfolded April 9 in San Antonio, Texas, where a staggering 10,000 cars showed up at one food bank, with some families arriving the night before to just sit and wait.
“We have gone for months without work,” a woman who gave her name only as Alana said at a food distribution center in Chelsea in suburban Boston.
“I find a lady yesterday with a 15-day-old baby, a newborn. The husband is not working, she has two more kids. She was having no food in her house,” said Alana.
Everywhere, food bank officials say their needs in the pandemic era have skyrocketed all of a sudden — by 30 percent, for example, at a network in Akron, Ohio.
“We built a supply chain over the years that would serve a certain anticipated need for food. Ramping that up 30 percent overnight is nearly impossible,” said Dan Flowers, CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.
In part this is because the food banks are caught up in the maelstrom that has hit the US food industry.
With restaurants closed because of the lockdown, Americans are stocking up on everything in grocery stores, which no longer can make as many product donations as they usually do. Ditto for restaurants that often donate surplus food to homeless shelters.
Fortunately, the US food industry is in fact making donations.
Food banks including 200 local branches of an organization called Feeding America are even getting special kinds of loads to hand out.
US food giant JM Smucker, maker of many well-known products such as Folgers coffee, is a regular donor and has sent extra pallets of food to banks in Ohio. And a distillery called Ugly Dog in Michigan dispatched a truckload of hand sanitizing gel made from residual alcohol and packed in pint bottles that normally hold booze, said Flowers.

 

Topics: FOOD BANK

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

AFP

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

AFP

HONG KONG: Oil prices collapsed to more than two-decade lows Monday as traders grow concerned that storage facilities are reaching their limits, while equities were mixed, with some support coming from signs that the coronavirus may have peaked in Europe and the United States.
US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly plunged almost 20 percent to below $15 — its lowest since 1999 — as stockpiles continue to build owing to a crash in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts said this month’s agreement between top producers to slash output by 10 million barrels a day was having little impact on the oil crisis because of lockdowns and travel restrictions that are keeping billions of people at home.
WTI was hit particularly hard as its main US storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, were filling up.
ANZ said “crude oil prices remained under pressure, as projections of weaker demand weigh on sentiment.”
“Despite the OPEC+ alliance agreeing to an unprecedented cut in output, the physical market is awash with oil,” it said, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC partners.
And AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes added: “It’s a dump at all cost as no one... wants delivery of oil, with Cushing storage facilities filling by the minute.
“It hasn’t taken long for the market to recognize that the OPEC+ deal will not, in its present form, be enough to balance oil markets.”
Stock traders were in slightly more buoyant mood as governments start to consider how and when to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy.
Italy, Spain, France and Britain reported drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates.

Not out yet
“We are scoring points against the epidemic,” said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, while insisting “we are not out of the health crisis yet.”
Meanwhile, in the US, Andrew Cuomo, governor of badly hit New York state, said the disease was “on the descent,” though he cautioned it was “no time to get cocky.”
Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus. That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.
Adding to the sense of hope was a report indicating promising research on a drug to treat coronavirus.
Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were each up 0.1 percent, while Wellington added 0.4 percent.
However, Tokyo went into the break 0.9 percent lower, while Sydney and Manila dropped one percent apiece. There were also losses in Taipei, Singapore and Jakarta.
“The longer investors have to contemplate future economic issues while they wait for more countries to be on the downward slope of the pandemic curve, the more scope there is of risk assets pricing in a difficult future,” Chris Iggo, of AXA Investment Managers UK, said.
Investors are keeping an eye on Washington, where Congress and the White House are working toward a $450 billion economic relief plan for small business to add to the trillions already pledged to support the economy.
Big-name companies including IBM, Netflix and Coca-Cola are due to deliver their earnings reports.

Topics: oil prices COVID-19 Coronavirus

