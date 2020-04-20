SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state’s tally to 8,014.
The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 coronavirus cases
Updated 20 April 2020
