Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 coronavirus cases

The vast majority of the new cases in Singapore were among migrant workers living in dormitories. Above, medical personnel sort out medical supplies at a dormitory in Singapore on April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state’s tally to 8,014.
The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.

