You are here

  • Home
  • CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus

CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus

Richard Quest is the latest CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8akrx

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus

  • Quest joins several of his CNN colleagues in contracting the virus
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: CNN anchor Richard Quest has contracted coronavirus.

The network's business editor at large, who presents Quest Means Business, said on Monday evening he had been infected.

"I have caught coronavirus," the new York-based journalist said on Twitter. "I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives."

Quest joins several of his CNN colleagues who have contracted the virus.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richard Quest (@questinny) on

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, had the coronavirus diagnosed at the end of March but continued to anchor his evening program from home.

Anchor Brooke Baldwin, who also worked out of CNN's New York offices, announed at the start of April that she had tested positive.

Topics: Coronavirus Richard Quest CNN

Related

Media
CNN's Cuomo says he has coronavirus, has shown symptoms
Media
CNN Philippines goes off-air in coronavirus scare

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

Updated 20 April 2020
AP

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

  • ‘We’re very conscious of the challenges and complexity of ensuring a mandatory code’
  • Google was netting 47 percent of online advertising spending excluding classified ads in Australia
Updated 20 April 2020
AP

CANBERRA: Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would release in late July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.
Frydenberg said he believed that Australia could succeed where other countries, including France and Spain, had failed in making Google and Facebook pay.
“We’re very conscious of the challenges and complexity of ensuring a mandatory code. Many other countries have tried it without much success,” Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We think we can be world-leading.”
“We do want the rules of the digital world to reflect as much as possible the rules of the physical world,” he added.
The ACCC had attempted to negotiate a voluntary code by which the global giants would agree to pay traditional media for their content.
But the parties couldn’t agree on “this key issue of payment for content,” Frydenberg said.
But Google and Facebook said they had been working to the ACCC November deadline to negotiate a voluntary code.
“We’re disappointed by the government’s announcement, especially as we’ve worked hard to meet their agreed deadline,” Facebook Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Will Easton said in a statement.
“COVID-19 has impacted every business and industry across the country, including publishers, which is why we announced a new, global investment to support news organizations at a time when advertising revenue is declining,” he added, referring to a $100 million investment in the news industry announced in March.
Google said it had engaged with more than 25 Australian publishers to get their input on a voluntary code.
"We have sought to work constructively with industry, the ACCC and government to develop a code of conduct, and we will continue to do so in the revised process set out by the government today,” a Google statement said.
Frydenberg said Google was netting 47 percent of online advertising spending excluding classified ads in Australia, and Facebook was claiming 24 percent.
Media companies have stopped printing dozens of newspaper mastheads across Australia because the pandemic shutdown has caused advertisers to stop spending.

Topics: Australia Google Facebook

Related

Media
Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data
Media
Australia considers more regulation of Google and Facebook

Latest updates

CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus
Kuwait expands curfew, extends public sector work suspension
Wearing face masks, Syria’s Assad and Iran’s Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting
InspireU vows support to startups amid COVID-19
Mobily adds free 20% data on postpaid packages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.