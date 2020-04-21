Saudi aid agency continues support to Yemen’s prosthetic center

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday launched the second phase of its project to support the Center of Prosthetics and Physiotherapy in Aden, Yemen. The center distributed food baskets among 2,100 people in Hadebu province in Yemen’s Socotra governorate in collaboration with Al-Khair Humanitarian Coalition.
KSRelief also distributed food items for Ramadan among 1,075 displaced families in Al-Mahrah governorate.
