You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457

City administration helpers hand out face masks in Dresden. Germany reported on Tuesday April 20, 2020 that coronavirus death toll rose by 194 to 4,598. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqsa7

Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457

  • Reported death toll rose by 194 to 4,598, the tally showed
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,785 to 143,457, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines.
New infections had increased by 1,775 on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 194 to 4,598, the tally showed on Tuesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up
Business & Economy
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

  • More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.
More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Indonesia

Related

World
Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248
World
Mosques, streets quiet as Indonesia’s capital tightens rules

Latest updates

European new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths
Arab celebs to read children’s book ‘The Little Prince’ in online charity drive
Expert tips on how to cope with lonely or busy households during isolation
Kuwaiti banks to provide SMEs with financing at 2.5% interest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.