Singapore reports 1,111 new coronavirus cases

Above, a migrant worker looks out from a walkway at a dormitory declared as an isolation area, during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore on April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

  • Health ministry says most of cases were migrant workers living in dormitories
SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Tuesday it had preliminarily confirmed 1,111 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s total infections to 9,125.
The health ministry said most of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state’s total infections.
The World Health Organization’s regional chief said on Tuesday that Singapore — which has the highest number of reported cases in Southeast Asia — is facing “very difficult challenges” from a recent surge in infections but has the health care system and risk management capacity to handle it.
The city-state recorded its biggest ever daily jump in cases on Monday with 1,426 new infections.

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

  • More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.
More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

