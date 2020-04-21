You are here

Malaysia arrests Rohingya in trafficking crackdown

Malaysia on April 5 detained 202 suspected Rohingya Muslims who arrived illegally by boat, a top official said, raising fresh fears that people smugglers may be back in action. (Handout/Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AFP)
  • Malaysia is a favored destination for the group from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, who have long complained of persecution
  • In another incident earlier this month, 60 Rohingya died on a crammed boat stranded in the Bay of Bengal for two months
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has arrested two Rohingya for alleged human-trafficking, authorities said Tuesday, as they ramp up efforts to stop members of the Muslim minority coming to the country amid coronavirus fears.
Malaysia is a favored destination for the group from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, who have long complained of persecution, as it is a Muslim-majority country that already has a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.
But authorities have strengthened maritime patrols in an effort to stop the illegal arrival of Rohingya due to fears they could be infected with the virus, and a boat was turned away by the navy last week.
Another boatload of Rohingya did make it to shore on the island of Langkawi in early April, and officials said the pair detained last week was believed to have been involved in that case.
In another incident earlier this month, 60 Rohingya died on a crammed boat stranded in the Bay of Bengal for two months, which survivors said had been turned away from Thailand and Malaysia.
The latest arrests were brothers aged 31 and 34, officials said.
“Authorities seized a notebook detailing information on the money collected from their human-smuggling business related to the April 5 arrival of 202 Rohingya Muslims in Langkawi,” said Zulinda Ramly, deputy director with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
Each migrant paid 15,000 ringgit ($3,400) to be brought into Malaysia, she said.
The coast guard is hunting other syndicate members, Malaysians and foreigners, accused of helping migrants illegally enter the country.
Malaysia’s tougher stance in seeking to stop the arrival of boatloads of Rohingya has alarmed rights groups, who fear several other vessels may be at sea between Bangladesh and the Southeast Asian nation.
Rohingya often begin their journeys in Bangladesh, where many of the minority live in overcrowded camps after fleeing a military crackdown in their homeland.

Ireland bans large gatherings until end of August

Ireland bans large gatherings until end of August

  • Outdoor gatherings of more than 5,000 must be licensed in consultation with local government
  • Ireland is currently under a general lockdown
DUBLIN: Large-scale events will remain banned in Ireland until the end of August as part an effort to tackle the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.
Local authorities have been told that “events requiring licenses in excess of 5,000 (people) will not be considered for the period up to the end of August,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
Under Irish regulations, outdoor gatherings of more than 5,000 must be licensed in consultation with local government, police and the Health Services Executive (HSE).
Ireland is currently under a general lockdown, banning non-essential travel and businesses from operating until May.
The Republic’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said last week the nation had “flattened the curve” of the spread, saying a peak in cases is no longer expected.
However, the government has indicated that restrictions are likely to be lifted in stages after May 5.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ireland’s finance ministry predicted that GDP would slide by 10.5 percent this year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Irish economic landscape, in common with elsewhere, has been turned on its head in recent weeks,” said finance minister Pascal Donohoe in a statement.
There have been 687 confirmed deaths in Ireland as a result of the virus, according to figures from the department of health on Monday.

