You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears

Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears

Thirty-two Rohingya died in a boat crammed with hundreds of “starving” men, women and children after 58 days in the Bay of Bengal after being denied entry by Malaysia and Thailand, officials said April 16. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85zck

Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears

  • Activists are now fearful that large numbers of Rohingya may be trapped on boats at sea and unable to reach other countries
  • The latest developments have sparked concerns of a repeat of a 2015 crisis when many Rohingya died at sea after Southeast Asian nations turned their boats back
Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has denied entry to a boat carrying about 200 Rohingya due to coronavirus fears, the air force said, after news emerged this week that scores died on another crowded vessel.
Activists are now fearful that large numbers of Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, may be trapped on boats at sea and unable to reach other countries.
The latest developments have sparked concerns of a repeat of a 2015 crisis when many Rohingya died at sea after Southeast Asian nations turned their boats back following the collapse of long-established people smuggling routes.
In the latest incident, the Rohingya boat was spotted Thursday by a Malaysian air force jet off the northwestern island of Langkawi and then intercepted by two navy vessels backed by a helicopter.
Malaysian sailors gave the Rohingya food before escorting them out of the country’s waters, the air force said.
“With their poor settlements and living conditions... it is strongly feared that undocumented migrants who try to enter Malaysia either by land or sea will bring (COVID-19) into the country,” said an air force statement late Thursday.
It added that “maritime surveillance operations will be intensified.”
The development signalled that Malaysia, which is under a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the virus after recording more than 5,000 cases and 80 deaths, is toughening its stance to deny Rohingya entry.
While relatively few boats carrying the minority have arrived in Malaysia since the 2015 crisis, some have been allowed into the country. Earlier this month, 202 Rohingya landed in Langkawi and were detained.

Malaysia is a favored destination for the migrants from Myanmar as it is a Muslim-majority nation with a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.
Many travel on crowded, rickety boats from squalid camps near Bangladesh’s border, home to nearly a million Rohingya who fled Myanmar after a military offensive in 2017.
In the earlier incident, 60 Rohingya died on a boat crammed with hundreds of people stranded in the Bay of Bengal for more than two months, according to survivors.
That vessel was denied entry by Malaysia and Thailand and then headed back to Bangladesh where the migrants were picked up by the coast guard late Wednesday. About 400 people were rescued.
Activist group Fortify Rights said Rohingya had told them other ships were adrift at sea between Bangladesh and Malaysia, and urged regional governments to allow boats ashore.
“Sending an ill-equipped ship of refugees out to sea is unlawful and a death sentence,” said the group’s CEO Matthew Smith.
sr/axn

Topics: Malaysia Rohingya Coronavirus

Related

World
Bangladesh rescues 382 Rohingya drifting at sea for weeks
World
Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put under ‘complete lockdown’

UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says

Updated 19 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says

  • Professor Anthony Costello: We were too slow with a number of things. But we can make sure in the second wave we are not too slow
  • The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France
Updated 19 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government was too slow to react on a number of fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak that could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, a leading public health professor said on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but then closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.
So far, more than 13,729 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
“Where were the system errors that led us to have probably the highest death rates in Europe?” Anthony Costello, professor of International Child Health and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health, told the Health and Social Care Committee.
“And we have to face the reality of that: We were too slow with a number of things. But we can make sure in the second wave we are not too slow.”
The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.
Costello said the death toll in the United Kingdom could reach as much as 40,000 and that just 10-15% of the population might then have immunity.
“The recent estimates, even from the chief scientific officer, is that after this wave — we could see 40,000 deaths by the time it’s over — we could only have maybe 10%, 15% of the population infected or covered,” he said.
“So the idea of herd immunity would mean another five, six waves maybe in order to get to 60%.”
Donna Kinnair, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, told the committee that there was still an issue over testing front line health professionals in Britain.
Under questioning from lawmakers, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2%, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing vulnerable people.
Asked whether it was likely that less than 2% of COVID deaths were in care homes, Hancock told a parliamentary committee: “No,” adding that the less than 2% figure was out of date.
“I can say with a high degree of confidence that the number and the proportion are higher than what you say,” Hancock said.
Hancock said mass community testing was part of the British strategy and said he was expanding testing to include the police, the fire service, prison staff, critical local authority staff, the judiciary, and the work and pensions ministry.
Asked about mass community testing, he said: “It is part of the strategy, we will be introducing it when we can.”
He said it would be delivered as the government expanded commercial swab testing capabilities and was able to get a mass antibody test that was accurate enough to be used.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson Coronavirus

Related

World
UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown
World
How WWII veteran Tom Moore, 99, captured the UK's heart, raising £16m for health workers

Latest updates

Algeria mobilizes prisoners to make virus protection gear
Amazon prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK
UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says
Screening in Makkah and Madinah identifies new coronavirus cases, Kingdom’s total hits 7,000
Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.