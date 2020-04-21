You are here

Saudi interior ministry announces curfew hours change for Ramadan

Men carry grocery bags as they leave a supermarket during a nationwide curfew to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the Saudi capital Riyadh on April 9, 2020, ahead of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.. (AFP)
Deema Khudair

  • People will be required to stay home for 16 hours per day, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.
  • Residents subjected to the 24-hour curfew will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential needs
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced changes to curfew times during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ministry spokesman, Lt. Gen. Talal Al-Shalhoub, said: “First, it is permissible to allow residents in all regions and cities that are not subject to the curfew instructions to leave their homes throughout the day, from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon.”

He added that citizens living in cities and governorates where around-the-clock curfew prohibitions were in force would be allowed to leave their homes to meet necessary needs, such as health care and food supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, but only within the neighborhood in which they resided and traveling in vehicles limited to the driver and one passenger. The current curfew is from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Residents of neighborhoods that are subject to complete health isolation would still be prevented from leaving their homes.

“The Ministry of Interior confirms that these measures were taken within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the (coronavirus disease or COVID-19) pandemic in order to preserve public health,” said Al-Shalhoub.

A total of 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, meaning 11,631 people in Saudi Arabia had now contracted the disease. There were 9,882 active cases, 81 of them critical.

Officials announced 150 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,640 while six patients had died, raising the death toll to 109.

The latest fatalities, involving five Saudi nationals and one expatriate who were aged between 49 and 87, were in Makkah, Riyadh and Jeddah and most of them were suffering from chronic illnesses.

Saudi Ministry of Health spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said more than 200,000 DNA-related lab tests had been performed and 868 of Tuesday’s confirmed cases were detected through the early detection and screening process conducted by at least 150 on-field groups in different regions throughout the Kingdom.

Topics: Ramadan Saudi Arabia curfew Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s active mass testing contains COVID-19 spread

NOOR NUGALI

  • The screening aims for early detection — field teams from the ministry will visit areas, homes and residential buildings with suspected cases
  • Over 180,000 tests have been carried out at the Ministry of Health’s laboratories and other leading institutions throughout the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has started coronavirus disease (COVID-19) active screening to contain the spread of the virus, as the number of infections reached 10,484 cases on Monday, April 20.

The screening aims for early detection — field teams from the ministry will visit areas, homes and residential buildings with suspected cases, and mass screen people as a precautionary measure.

Minister of Health Tawfig Al-Rabiah said that the ministry had noticed an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 during the past three days due to active screening in crowded areas.

Dr. Fawa Al-Ofi, an infectious diseases consultant, said: “By detecting these cases, we can isolate them and prevent the spread of infection to the community.”

She added that most positive cases were asymptomatic or only showed mild symptoms. “The target screening is done in high-risk areas that have a lot of cases, and crowded areas,” she said, mentioning that as of Sunday, 82 percent of cases had been identified through active screening.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, testing has proven effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that the duration of testing surveys in targeted neighborhoods ranged from days to weeks according to population density, number of housing units, residential interaction, and the number of cases discovered.

Over 180,000 tests have been carried out at the Ministry of Health’s laboratories and other leading institutions throughout the Kingdom.

Al-Abd Al-Aly stressed that all the laboratories involved in conducting the tests were accredited by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

“They have a seven person team, and I was fortunate to join them in their expeditions,” Dr. Sharif Hala, a scientist who has been accompanying the infection control group from the Ministry of Health, told Arab News.

The team dispatched from the Ministry of Health is multilingual in order to communicate fully people being screened, he said, and mostly screening was passing without incident.

However, there were some cases where patients refused to be tested, he added. “When a patient refuses’ to give their sample, they explain very calmly the reason … but most of the people didn’t refuse.”

The samples are collected and then placed inside bags with two different enclosures that are then secured carefully inside a box.

“They number everything very methodically. So, I have full trust in them … I was really impressed by the way that they were trained and the number of items that they have. They spare absolutely no expense in terms of gowns and masks,” he added.

For protection purposes, the Ministry of Health provides two cars accompanied by three police cars for when an incident arises.

Hala emphasized the importance of active swabbing, saying: “Active swabbing is extremely necessary because you’re stopping the virus in its tracks.”

He added: “The hospitals are not full at all. I have seen it, there is a lot of capacity for people. Specific neighborhoods and specific cities are being closed or locked down because they (the ministry) found that the transmission came from there. And this is where we come and help and research.”

Dr. Afrah Al-Somali, an infectious diseases consultant at King Abdullah Medical Complex in Jeddah, said: “Most but not all of those people living in crowded areas are able to seek medical advice in the early stages, until they reach later stages of the disease. 

“Active swabbing helps to discover more cases as early as possible, isolate them and give them the proper care and support to stop the vicious cycle of infecting others.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tawfig Al-Rabiah Coronavirus

