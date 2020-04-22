Saudi film project to represent KSA in TFI virtual event

You are here

Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

  • Sharshaf is one of the 12 inaugural Red Sea Lodge Projects, which were selected to participate in three residency workshops
JEDDAH: Saudi film project “Sharshaf” has been chosen to represent the Kingdom in the Tribeca Film Institute (TFI) Virtual Network as part of the Red Sea Lodge Project, in partnership with the Red Sea Film Festival.
The film is directed by Hind Al-Fahhad, written by Hana Alomair and produced by Talal Ayeel.
Set in Riyadh in 1978, the film tells the story of a conservative Muslim woman named “Haila,” who expands her understanding of the society around her and builds bridges in her new marriage after her eyes are opened to the magic of cinema.
Saudi filmmaker Al-Fahhad started her career in 2012 by making short films, which were screened in local and international film festivals, such as the Abu Dhabi International Film Festival, Dubai International Film Festival and the Arab Film Festival in Arizona.
Ayeel has been working as a film director and producer since 2002 in Saudi Arabia.
Alomair is a Saudi writer, filmmaker and film critic. Her script “Hadaf” won Best Script in the Saudi Film Competition in 2008, and her second short film “The Complaint” won Best Short Fiction Film in Saudi Film Competition in 2015.
Sharshaf is one of the 12 inaugural Red Sea Lodge Projects, which were selected to participate in three residency workshops. The first workshop took place in November last year.
The 12 projects included six from Saudi Arabia and the rest from other Arab countries.
The final workshop of the program scheduled to take place in March was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
At the TFI event 43 projects, including four from the Arab region, will take part.
Chosen both through partnerships and the application pool, the projects are in all stages of development, production or post-production. The filmmakers also receive year-round mentorship and professional guidance by the TFI Artist Programs department. The annual event will be hosted virtually this year from April 27 to May 1.  

Saudi Cabinet discuss coronavirus measures, global oil stability

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday reviewed reports about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the measures taken in the Kingdom to check the spread of the virus.

Acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi told the Saudi Press Agency that the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve stability in the global oil market.

The ministers approved a framework agreement for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Kingdom and the UAE.

The Cabinet also approved a guiding form for a cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and countries benefiting from the “Makkah Road” initiative and authorized the interior minister or his deputy to negotiate with authorities in those countries to finalize a draft agreement vis-a-vis the arrival of Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

The ministers also approved an agreement with Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. for the establishment of the corporation’s branch office.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of Islamic affairs to discuss with his Nigerian counterpart a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the field of Islamic affairs.

The ministers also approved an MoU with Singapore to increase cooperation in the field of environmental protection and management of water resources.

The Cabinet also decided that the Ministry of Economy and Planning shall be responsible for the Kingdom’s participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos annually. It will manage the participation in coordination with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships and other relevant authorities.

