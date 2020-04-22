Saudi film project to represent KSA in TFI virtual event

Saudi Cabinet discuss coronavirus measures, global oil stability

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday reviewed reports about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the measures taken in the Kingdom to check the spread of the virus.

Acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi told the Saudi Press Agency that the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve stability in the global oil market.

The ministers approved a framework agreement for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Kingdom and the UAE.

The Cabinet also approved a guiding form for a cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and countries benefiting from the “Makkah Road” initiative and authorized the interior minister or his deputy to negotiate with authorities in those countries to finalize a draft agreement vis-a-vis the arrival of Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

The ministers also approved an agreement with Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp. for the establishment of the corporation’s branch office.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of Islamic affairs to discuss with his Nigerian counterpart a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the field of Islamic affairs.

The ministers also approved an MoU with Singapore to increase cooperation in the field of environmental protection and management of water resources.

The Cabinet also decided that the Ministry of Economy and Planning shall be responsible for the Kingdom’s participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos annually. It will manage the participation in coordination with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships and other relevant authorities.