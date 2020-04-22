You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

Arab America President Warren David and his wife Amal work in their home to coordinate the next national teleconference call with community leaders. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8ymt

Updated 22 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

  • 200 community leaders from 17 states connected by teleconference during heritage month
Updated 22 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans to stay at home away from others. But under these circumstances, Arab Americans have “come together in ways that it never did before,” the president of the national organization Arab America told Arab News.

This despite the pandemic disproportionately “impacting the health and lives of the Arab-American community,” said Warren David. “It has been a bitter-sweet experience for Arab Americans.”
He added: “People are suffering. Schools and businesses are closing. Mosques and Arab churches are conducting their services online.
“This past Easter was an unusual experience especially for Christian Arabs, because Easter is their most important religious holiday. And Ramadan, which is coming, is going to be the same. We’ll see changes.”
Explaining the difficulties faced by Arab Americans in terms of social distancing, David said it “runs contrary to the foundations of our culture. We’re a giving community, we’re open, we share. We come from large families, and we even extend those families beyond our relatives and neighbors.”
He added: “It’s our habit and culture to embrace ourselves and to embrace others. So for some it has been very difficult to stay home from religious services, not pray together and not eat together.”
David said since 2017, the community nationwide has united to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month every April. Previously, it was celebrated at different times depending on which state one lived in.
“Arab American Heritage Month is so important, yet we’re faced with a challenge this year. We decided we’d commemorate rather than cancel it,” David said.
Each week, during a teleconference call with Arab-American leaders, David and his wife Amal lead a discussion about progress in getting recognition of the event from each state. They then introduce special guests who discuss their work.
The teleconferences have featured interviews with Arab Americans who have made a difference in the lives of the community and the country.
Speakers have included Dr. Mahmoud Akel and Dr. Amal Al-Sharouf, physicians from New Jersey who discussed how Arab-American medical professionals are on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.
They have also featured Dr. Mona Hanna Attisha, the Michigan physician whose research in 2015 exposed the water poisoning of children and families when the city of Flint switched its water source from the Detroit River to the Flint River, which had been polluted by industrial waste.

BACKGROUND

Arab Americans are doing incredible things, and they want to share those stories and emphasize how engaged they are in helping this country.

David said: “They spoke about achievements in their fields, but more importantly showcased the roles they play in helping people in this country, a source of pride for Arab Americans.”
He added: “We have so many in our community who are working on the frontlines helping fight the pandemic and giving back to the community at large at this very difficult time, but also doing so as Arab Americans, something we’re very proud of.”
David said this year’s heritage month has brought together by teleconference more than 200 Arab-American leaders from 17 states. “Not only did Arab America secure proclamations from 19 governors (to recognize the heritage month), but also efforts have been made to rally support for this country and for Arab Americans who are making a difference during this COVID-19 crisis,” he added.
“We’ve experienced more participation and interest because of the pandemic. Arab Americans are doing incredible things, and they want to share those stories and emphasize how engaged they are in helping this country. Arab Americans are Americans, and we’re as much a part of this country as everyone else.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Trump vows to rescue US oil amid further crude market turmoil
Special
Business & Economy
Has coronavirus ended the era of American oil dominance?

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula Ghani. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

  • As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday
Updated 22 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife, Rula Ghani, have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his chief spokesman said on Tuesday, following several media reports in the past few days that at least 20 palace employees had contracted the disease.

“COVID-19 tests were conducted for the president and the first lady on their request. Both results are negative,” Sediq Sediqqi tweeted on Tuesday.

There has been no official confirmation about the suspected infections at the palace.

The reports, however, prompted the 70-year-old head of state, who suffers from a chronic stomach illness, to limit all of his meetings recently.

“The president is leading government efforts on all fronts. All precautions are in place to make sure that his work environment is safe and healthy,” Sediqqi added.

However, contrary to his advice earlier this month, urging people to practice social distancing, Ghani attended a massive outdoor gathering for an inauguration ceremony to propel him to power, where he hugged and shook hands with attendees.

Ghani has limited his regular contact in recent weeks based on recommendations by health officials, Dawa Khan Menapal, another presidential spokesman, told Arab News.

“The president has earnestly taken these recommendations and has been conducting cabinet meetings and other important gatherings through video conference,” he said.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday.

War-torn and impoverished Afghanistan suffers from inadequate health facilities and lacks the resources to deal with an outbreak.

Last week, the country’s first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, in an interview with a local TV said nearly 300,000, out of Afghanistan’s estimated population of 35 million people, would die from the virus in the next few months if measures are not taken to limit the outbreak.

The spike in the number of infections follows increased attacks by the Taliban in recent weeks, with at least 40 Afghan security forces losing their lives in the past two days.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers outside main US base

Latest updates

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19
Storage space hunt steps up as glut grows
Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement
Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea
Barcelona sell Camp Nou title to raise money to fight virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.