You are here

  • Home
  • North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

South Korean people watch TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul on Tuesday. (Reuter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5spbj

Updated 23 sec ago
Jeff Sung

North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

  • The South Korean presidential office was cautious about Kim’s well-being
Updated 23 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: The US and South Korean governments were trying to confirm the health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, after multiple media outlets raised questions about the 36-year-old’s health following surgery.
Citing an unidentified American official “with direct knowledge,” CNN reported on Tuesday that the US government is monitoring intelligence that Kim is “in grave danger.” The report offered no further details.
A day earlier, a South Korea-based online newspaper specializing in North Korean affairs reported that Kim underwent heart surgery on April 12 due to “excessive smoking, obesity and overwork.”
It added: “After assessing that Kim’s condition had improved, most of the medical team treating him returned to Pyongyang on April 19 and only part of them remained to oversee his recovery situation.”
However, rumor mills began churning soon after Kim missed his grandfather’s birthday celebrations on April 15. Four days before that, he was seen attending a government meeting.
The South Korean presidential office was cautious about Kim’s well-being. “We’ve seen no unusual signs (regarding his health),” an official told reporters, asking not to be identified. “Our intelligence suggests … Kim has been staying with his aides in local provinces.”
A spokesman of the Unification Ministry handling North Korean affairs said: “It’s inappropriate to make mention of the unconfirmed news reports.”
The health of Kim, who is known to be a heavy smoker, is one of North Korea’s most closely guarded secrets. He has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country’s revered Mt. Baekdu.

HIGHLIGHT

Rumors swirl following reports of Kim Jong Un, 36, undergoing heart surgery.

Prof. Kim Yong-hwan of Dongguk University said he is unsure why Kim was absent from the event marking the anniversary of the birth of the communist state’s founding father.
“It’s rare that the North Korean leader didn’t attend the most important ceremony,” he told Arab News. “But if he’s doing something more important, like the response to the spread of the novel coronavirus or on-site inspections in local provinces, the absence could be understood a little bit.”
Independent lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, chief of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters: “There’s obviously something happening in the North. I was told by an informed intelligence source that the North Korean capital has been blocked recently.” The lawmaker did not reveal the identity of the intelligence source.
Yoon said he anticipates that Kim’s younger sister Yo Jong would take the helm of the reclusive state if her brother did have a serious health problem.
In January, she was named as a first vice department director of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of North Korea.
On Sunday, US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris announced the arrival of additional RQ-4 Global Hawk long-range unmanned surveillance aircraft to the country.
The RQ-4 is known to be capable of conducting surveillance missions over areas as large as 100,000 sq. km, roughly the size of South Korea.

Topics: North Korea

Related

World
South Korea’s government says Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill
World
North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

Arab America President Warren David and his wife Amal work in their home to coordinate the next national teleconference call with community leaders. (Supplied)
Updated 22 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

  • 200 community leaders from 17 states connected by teleconference during heritage month
Updated 22 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans to stay at home away from others. But under these circumstances, Arab Americans have “come together in ways that it never did before,” the president of the national organization Arab America told Arab News.

This despite the pandemic disproportionately “impacting the health and lives of the Arab-American community,” said Warren David. “It has been a bitter-sweet experience for Arab Americans.”
He added: “People are suffering. Schools and businesses are closing. Mosques and Arab churches are conducting their services online.
“This past Easter was an unusual experience especially for Christian Arabs, because Easter is their most important religious holiday. And Ramadan, which is coming, is going to be the same. We’ll see changes.”
Explaining the difficulties faced by Arab Americans in terms of social distancing, David said it “runs contrary to the foundations of our culture. We’re a giving community, we’re open, we share. We come from large families, and we even extend those families beyond our relatives and neighbors.”
He added: “It’s our habit and culture to embrace ourselves and to embrace others. So for some it has been very difficult to stay home from religious services, not pray together and not eat together.”
David said since 2017, the community nationwide has united to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month every April. Previously, it was celebrated at different times depending on which state one lived in.
“Arab American Heritage Month is so important, yet we’re faced with a challenge this year. We decided we’d commemorate rather than cancel it,” David said.
Each week, during a teleconference call with Arab-American leaders, David and his wife Amal lead a discussion about progress in getting recognition of the event from each state. They then introduce special guests who discuss their work.
The teleconferences have featured interviews with Arab Americans who have made a difference in the lives of the community and the country.
Speakers have included Dr. Mahmoud Akel and Dr. Amal Al-Sharouf, physicians from New Jersey who discussed how Arab-American medical professionals are on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.
They have also featured Dr. Mona Hanna Attisha, the Michigan physician whose research in 2015 exposed the water poisoning of children and families when the city of Flint switched its water source from the Detroit River to the Flint River, which had been polluted by industrial waste.

BACKGROUND

Arab Americans are doing incredible things, and they want to share those stories and emphasize how engaged they are in helping this country.

David said: “They spoke about achievements in their fields, but more importantly showcased the roles they play in helping people in this country, a source of pride for Arab Americans.”
He added: “We have so many in our community who are working on the frontlines helping fight the pandemic and giving back to the community at large at this very difficult time, but also doing so as Arab Americans, something we’re very proud of.”
David said this year’s heritage month has brought together by teleconference more than 200 Arab-American leaders from 17 states. “Not only did Arab America secure proclamations from 19 governors (to recognize the heritage month), but also efforts have been made to rally support for this country and for Arab Americans who are making a difference during this COVID-19 crisis,” he added.
“We’ve experienced more participation and interest because of the pandemic. Arab Americans are doing incredible things, and they want to share those stories and emphasize how engaged they are in helping this country. Arab Americans are Americans, and we’re as much a part of this country as everyone else.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Trump vows to rescue US oil amid further crude market turmoil
Special
Business & Economy
Has coronavirus ended the era of American oil dominance?

Latest updates

North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny
Global economy needs stimulus for oil recovery: experts
S-400 missile system a millstone round Erdogan’s neck, analysts say
Arab countries could stop Israeli land grab
Coronavirus pandemic bringing Arab Americans together

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.