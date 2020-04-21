You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea’s government says Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill

South Korea’s government says Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill

The report comes amid speculation over Kim’s health following his absence from a key anniversary event. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/926ja

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

South Korea’s government says Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The South Korean government on Monday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not seriously ill following a CNN report that the US was monitoring intelligence that his health was in grave danger.

Amid speculation over Kim’s health following his absence from a key anniversary event, a South Korean media report said he is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month.

North Korea marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, as a national holiday on April 15, but Kim was not seen in attendance.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12 at a hospital there.

— With Reuters, AP

Topics: North Korea

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US

Updated 21 April 2020
AP

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US

  • The development comes as the US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday
Updated 21 April 2020
AP

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.
The development comes as the US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.
The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.
The US economy has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus and more than 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.

Topics: #10yearchallenge Donald Trump

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Donald Trump discuss energy markets in telephone call
World
Bernie Sanders backs Joe Biden as former Democratic rivals join forces to beat Donald Trump

Latest updates

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US
Premier League’s transfer market bubble set to burst
Sharp rise in footballers reporting depression symptoms
South Korea’s government says Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill
Health care rally buoys European stock markets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.