You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula Ghani. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5pz5u

Updated 24 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

  • As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday
Updated 24 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife, Rula Ghani, have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his chief spokesman said on Tuesday, following several media reports in the past few days that at least 20 palace employees had contracted the disease.

“COVID-19 tests were conducted for the president and the first lady on their request. Both results are negative,” Sediq Sediqqi tweeted on Tuesday.

There has been no official confirmation about the suspected infections at the palace.

The reports, however, prompted the 70-year-old head of state, who suffers from a chronic stomach illness, to limit all of his meetings recently.

“The president is leading government efforts on all fronts. All precautions are in place to make sure that his work environment is safe and healthy,” Sediqqi added.

However, contrary to his advice earlier this month, urging people to practice social distancing, Ghani attended a massive outdoor gathering for an inauguration ceremony to propel him to power, where he hugged and shook hands with attendees.

Ghani has limited his regular contact in recent weeks based on recommendations by health officials, Dawa Khan Menapal, another presidential spokesman, told Arab News.

“The president has earnestly taken these recommendations and has been conducting cabinet meetings and other important gatherings through video conference,” he said.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday.

War-torn and impoverished Afghanistan suffers from inadequate health facilities and lacks the resources to deal with an outbreak.

Last week, the country’s first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, in an interview with a local TV said nearly 300,000, out of Afghanistan’s estimated population of 35 million people, would die from the virus in the next few months if measures are not taken to limit the outbreak.

The spike in the number of infections follows increased attacks by the Taliban in recent weeks, with at least 40 Afghan security forces losing their lives in the past two days.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers outside main US base

Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

Masrat Zahra. (Photo: Social media)
Updated 22 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmiri journalist faces terrorism charges

  • “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me
Updated 22 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

PATNA, INDIA: A young Kashmiri photojournalist was on Tuesday facing terrorism charges after being booked by police for engaging in “antinational activities” on social media.

Law enforcement officers in Indian-administered Kashmir booked 26-year-old Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.
The Srinagar-based journalist told Arab News: “What is my crime? I have been sharing my published materials on Facebook for quite some time and the case has really shocked me.
“What has surprised me is that police have not addressed me as a journalist but as a Facebook user,” said Zahra, whose work has appeared in many international publications.
A statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir cyber police on Saturday said that officers had received “information through reliable sources that one Facebook user, namely Masrat Zahra, is uploading antinational posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offenses against public tranquility.”
It added that “the Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order” and “dent the image of law enforcing agencies.”
On Monday, Zahra was booked under the UAPA.
Her recent work portrayed a woman who had been having panic attacks after claiming that her husband had been killed by the Indian army.
Also, on Monday, Srinagar police booked another Kashmiri journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, who works for prominent national daily The Hindu, on charges that one of his recent stories was “factually incorrect and could cause fear or alarm in the minds of the public.”

FASTFACT

Law enforcement officers in Indian-administered Kashmir booked 26-year-old Masrat Zahra under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows authorities to designate individuals as terrorists.

Titled “Families of slain militants given curfew pass,” Ashiq’s report investigated how amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, authorities had issued special passes to the families of slain militants from south Kashmir’s Shopian district to visit their graves in another district, some 110 kilometers away.
“This is an attempt to make the atmosphere difficult for journalists in Kashmir,” Shuja-ul-Haq, president of Kashmir Press Club, told Arab News.
“We are going through a difficult time. Despite assurances from the authorities, cases are being filed against journalists. The media fraternity is in shock in the valley,” he said.
Srinagar-based journalist, Gowhar Gilani, said: “It’s traumatic what is happening. As journalists we feel we are on a ventilator and need support to survive. A democracy cannot run without vibrant political activities and independent media.”
One senior Kashmiri journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, said that cases against journalists were not new in Kashmir, but it was new for them to be brought on terrorism charges.
“In any other part of the world there would be a massive outcry if journalists were booked so blatantly, but in Kashmir everything is justified under the garb of protecting national security,” he said.

Topics: Kashmir India BJP RSS terrorists

Related

World
Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi

Latest updates

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19
Storage space hunt steps up as glut grows
Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement
Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea
Barcelona sell Camp Nou title to raise money to fight virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.