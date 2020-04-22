You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694

Above, people sit in the sun in the Boxhagener Platz square in Berlin, Germany on April 19, 2020 , as the spread of the coronavirus continues. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cttyr

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694

  • Reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally shows
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.
The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457
World
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up

Bulgarian coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Bulgarian coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

  • The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease increased to 174
  • Bulgaria has introduced strict curbs on travel between cities and abroad
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

SOFIA: Bulgaria said on Wednesday it had 1,015 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 975 the day before.
Although increases had been gradual for more than a month, the health ministry said the new total represented a climb of more than 300 cases over the last week.
It added that 47 people had died from the virus, an increase of two from a day earlier.
The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease increased to 174.
Bulgaria declared a state of national emergency on March 13 and extended it for a further month until May 13 to help stop the spread of the virus.
Like other countries in Europe, Bulgaria has introduced strict curbs on travel between cities and abroad, closed schools, restaurants and bars, and restricted access to parks.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Bulgaria must not expel Uighurs: European rights court
Lifestyle
Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new mosque-inspired collection

Latest updates

French-Lebanese chef feeds students to ‘remind them of home’ amid Paris lockdown
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694
Israel: Palestinian shot and killed after stabbing policeman
Facebook takes $5.7bn stake in India’s Jio digital platforms
UAE to release more than 1,500 prisoners as Ramadan nears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.