South Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

South Korea has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control without major disruptions. (Reuters)
Updated 22 April 2020
Reuters

  • ‘That means the virus in the relapse cases have little to no infectiousness’
  • South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control without major disruptions
Reuters

SEOUL: Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Korea’s health authorities said on Wednesday.
While the trend in new cases in the country remained downward, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has begun investigating a growing number of people testing positive after recovering.
More than 180 such cases have been reported so far in South Korea but none were found to have infected anyone else.
The medical authorities in South Korea initially conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on suspected cases.
But investigating people who appear to suffer a relapse after recovering from COVID-19, the KCDC takes cultures of the virus, a process that takes more than two weeks before reliable results become evident.
So far, culture tests are underway for 39 cases, but all six completed so far have been negative.
“That means the virus in the relapse cases have little to no infectiousness,” KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Jeong dismissed the idea of replacing PCR tests with culture tests to determine whether a patient has fully recovered, due to the amount of time and resources that they require.
The KCDC said it is still examining why some patients test positive again after recovering.
Among the main possibilities are re-infection, a relapse, or inconsistent tests, experts say, and Jeong has said the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.
The KCDC reported on Wednesday 11 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infections to 10,694. The daily tally of new cases has been hovering around 10 for the past five days.
The death toll stands at 238.
After grappling with the first major outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control without major disruptions thanks to a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

SRINAGAR, India: Indian government forces killed four rebels in a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir during a stringent lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the Indian army said Thursday.
The fighting broke out in a village in southern Shopian district as counterinsurgency police and soldiers raided a house on a tip that militants were hiding there late Wednesday night, said army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia.
During the gunfight, troops blew up the house with explosives, a common tactic by security forces, residents said.
India has continued its counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir despite a coronavirus lockdown. Militants also have not ceased their attacks on government forces and alleged informants. On Sunday, militants attacked a paramilitary post and killed three soldiers.
The latest violence comes amid near daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two rivals.
Officer Amritpal Singh said police had not yet identified the slain militants. Residents posting on social media said they were local rebels.
Last week, police secretly buried the bodies of two militants as “unidentified” in a faraway graveyard despite their families seeking to claim them.
According to human rights groups, thousands in Kashmir are buried in unmarked graves, most of them close to the frontier. Indian authorities say those militants are of foreign origin who sneaked into the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir from Pakistani-administered territory to fight government forces.
India and Pakistan claim divided Kashmir in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

