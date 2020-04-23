You are here

  • Britain to begin human trials of virus vaccine, says health secretary

Britain to begin human trials of virus vaccine, says health secretary

Matt Hancock. (AFP)
  • Hancock told scientists leading the trails the government will do everything in "our power to support"
  • There are now more than 100 vaccine projects in development worldwide
LONDON: Britain will begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, with the country “throwing everything” at developing the first successful inoculation, the health secretary said. Scientists in Oxford will begin to test the safety of the drug for use on humans, Matt Hancock announced.

At the same press briefing, he also announced £20 million ($24.7 million) in funding to push it through larger-scale human trials over the summer, as well as £22.5 million for another vaccine project underway at Imperial College London.

“Both of these promising projects are making rapid progress,” Hancock said. “I’ve told the scientists leading them that we’ll do everything in our power to support (them). In the long run, the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine.”

He added that “in normal times” it would take years for vaccines to reach this stage, but that speed is now crucial. However, the announcement also came with a warning from Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, that every vaccine is a “long shot.”

There are now more than 100 vaccine projects in development worldwide, but only teams in the US and China, and soon the UK, have injected humans.

The initial safety trials beginning on Thursday are a precursor to more widespread trials for effectiveness, in which thousands are given the drug to test if it protects people from infection.

Whether a vaccine can be developed before the end of the year will depend on the speed of the trials and whether it can be produced at scale.

Normally, manufacturers would wait for a vaccine to be proved successful before beginning production, but the scale of the coronavirus crisis means that could result in months of delay and many lives lost.

To counter this, Hancock said manufacturing investment will be running in parallel to the vaccine trials. “If either of these vaccines safely works, then we can make it available as soon as humanly possible,” he added.

“After all, the upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I’m throwing everything at it.”

Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford University professor of vaccinology, said her team had compressed five years of work into four months to reach this stage.  “It’s not just for this country, we need to make a vaccine for the world,” she added. “The prospects (of it being ready by autumn if trials are successful) are very good, but it’s not certain.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Pakistan’s decision to allow mass prayers during Ramadan raises COVID-19 fears

Updated 23 April 2020
Muhammad Ishtiaq

Pakistan’s decision to allow mass prayers during Ramadan raises COVID-19 fears

  • Government to allow mass gatherings ‘as long as precautionary measures are observed’
Updated 23 April 2020
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: The government’s decision to allow mass gatherings at mosques during Ramadan has triggered concerns among Pakistan’s health care professionals, many of whom warn it may jeopardize the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite their concerns, prayer time attendance is expected to be high, especially for evening prayers.

Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, secretary-general of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), told Arab News, “The PMA is concerned about the situation. We are worried that virus cases could go up because of mass gatherings. We can only hope the people will follow precautionary measures.”

He added that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had already warned that virus cases would likely rise by mid-May.

“If the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina can extend the suspension of prayers during Ramadan, why not Pakistan?” Sajjad asked, adding that social distancing and isolation have proven critical to slowing the spread of the disease.

After a meeting between Pakistani President Arif Alvi and religious leaders on April 18, the government decided to lift restrictions on the size of congregations during Ramadan and implement a 20-point standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the infection.

“To violate this SOP will be like a sin, as all ulema and mashaikh (religious and spiritual leaders) have agreed on it,” Alvi said after the meeting.

In accordance with the procedures, mosques will have to remove carpets and clean the floors. Children and people over 50 will not be allowed to enter. It was also agreed that gatherings would follow a recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO) for people to keep a distance of six feet from each other. But ensuring the procedures are followed may pose a major challenge.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi told Arab News that it would be the responsibility of the government and religious leaders to ensure that safety measures are observed.

“If clerics notice any violation of the agreed SOP, they should immediately report it to the government,” Ashrafi said, adding that many religious leaders will offer taraweeh prayers at their homes to set an example for worshippers.

“People should also follow preventive measures against the coronavirus,” he said.

Khan said on Tuesday that if precautions at mosques are not followed during Ramadan, the government may review its decision on allowing congregational prayers.

“I urge people to pray at home, but if they want to go to mosques they will have to follow these agreed guidelines,” the prime minister said in a televised address.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz told Arab News the CII has been advocating worshipping from home for several weeks. “In recommendations issued on April 2 and April 9, the CII asked people to offer prayer in their homes,” he said, adding that it is the responsibility of clerics to ensure the implementation of the government’s safety guidelines.

“Of course, this will be a challenge,” he added.

One of the religious scholars who participated in the meeting with President Alvi, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, said in a video message after the meeting that the implementation of the agreed precautions was a “national and religious responsibility.”

Religious authorities in many other Muslim countries are recommending that prayers be offered at home. “It has been established that Prophet Mohammed performed these prayers at home, and it is known that taraweeh is Sunnah and not obligatory,” the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia, Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, announced on April 17. “If the status quo persists, making it impossible to hold Eid prayer at mosques, people will have to pray at home and no sermon will follow the Eid prayer.”

Provincial governments in Pakistan have imposed restrictions on mosque gatherings since the COVID-19 outbreak began, allowing no more than five people to be present. But the measures have provoked a backlash in the country, with police officers who tried to enforce them sometimes facing violent resistance.

A sharp increase in COVID-19-related deaths has been recorded in Pakistan this week. More than 200 people have died, with over 10,000 infections recorded as of Wednesday.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

