You are here

  • Home
  • Guidance issued for Ramadan under UK lockdown

Guidance issued for Ramadan under UK lockdown

Ramadan is usually a vibrant and social time for large communities to come together. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8uc53

Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

Guidance issued for Ramadan under UK lockdown

  • Mosques across the country had already been adapting to the pandemic by offering digital sermons and organizing community initiatives to help those in need
Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims in the UK will begin to observe Ramadan this Thursday or Friday, and the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has released a set of guidelines to help them make the most of the holy month while under lockdown.
Usually a time for Muslims to come together with their friends and families to fast, pray and share meals, Ramadan 2020, the MCB has warned, “will feel very different.”
With the UK under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no Taraweeh prayers at mosques, no big iftar meals and no community talks or events. The MCB’s guidelines advise Muslims on how they can still make the most of the spiritual and social aspects of Ramadan while observing the UK government’s social distancing rules.
It suggests organizing Taraweeh at home as a family, streaming Islamic lectures and arranging virtual iftars through video-sharing apps.
The MCB also offers practical advice on navigating the holy month for Muslims working from home, their employers and managers, and students.
It recommends starting the day earlier to have a chance to rest before iftar, and suggests that breaks during the day could be timed around prayers.
On shopping, the handbook asks people to only buy food in reasonable quantities and leave enough to make sure everyone has what they need.
MCB Secretary-General Harun Khan said: “The message for this Ramadan is clear: Fast and pray at home and share Ramadan digitally. This is the way to help save lives. We must be sure to celebrate Ramadan in the safest way possible: In our homes.”
Mosques across the country had already been adapting to the pandemic by offering digital sermons and organizing community initiatives to help those in need.
But observing Ramadan under lockdown could still be a challenge for Muslims, as it is usually a vibrant and social time for large communities to come together across the country.
Despite the challenges though, Dr. Emman El-Badawy, an expert on Islamic jurisprudence, believes that the spirit of Ramadan will survive and may even be strengthened.
“So much of the essence of Ramadan can be maintained during isolation. The spiritual aspects may even be heightened for some of us, with less distractions than usual,” she said.
“The communal practices will be missed under the restrictions, for sure, but there are already great initiatives being built to help with this.”

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior ministry announces curfew hours change for Ramadan
Lifestyle
Spice up your iftar: Six restaurants offering Ramadan deliveries in Dubai

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his wife Rula Ghani. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19

  • As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday
Updated 22 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife, Rula Ghani, have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his chief spokesman said on Tuesday, following several media reports in the past few days that at least 20 palace employees had contracted the disease.

“COVID-19 tests were conducted for the president and the first lady on their request. Both results are negative,” Sediq Sediqqi tweeted on Tuesday.

There has been no official confirmation about the suspected infections at the palace.

The reports, however, prompted the 70-year-old head of state, who suffers from a chronic stomach illness, to limit all of his meetings recently.

“The president is leading government efforts on all fronts. All precautions are in place to make sure that his work environment is safe and healthy,” Sediqqi added.

However, contrary to his advice earlier this month, urging people to practice social distancing, Ghani attended a massive outdoor gathering for an inauguration ceremony to propel him to power, where he hugged and shook hands with attendees.

Ghani has limited his regular contact in recent weeks based on recommendations by health officials, Dawa Khan Menapal, another presidential spokesman, told Arab News.

“The president has earnestly taken these recommendations and has been conducting cabinet meetings and other important gatherings through video conference,” he said.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,100 Afghans had tested positive for COVID-19, with 36 deaths reported, prompting the government to extend the lockdown by three more weeks on Saturday.

War-torn and impoverished Afghanistan suffers from inadequate health facilities and lacks the resources to deal with an outbreak.

Last week, the country’s first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, in an interview with a local TV said nearly 300,000, out of Afghanistan’s estimated population of 35 million people, would die from the virus in the next few months if measures are not taken to limit the outbreak.

The spike in the number of infections follows increased attacks by the Taliban in recent weeks, with at least 40 Afghan security forces losing their lives in the past two days.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers outside main US base

Latest updates

Afghan president, first lady test negative for COVID-19
Storage space hunt steps up as glut grows
Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement
Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea
Barcelona sell Camp Nou title to raise money to fight virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.