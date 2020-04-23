Abu Dhabi intensifies disinfection of buses before services resume on Saturday

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport will carry out a 48-hour disinfection program of public buses, state news agency WAM reported.
The emirate said the procedure will ensure the health of service users as public buses will resume their services at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi authorities said they are considering reopening shopping malls as the emirate prepares to gradually increase economic activity.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said Wednesday it was “consulting with stakeholders” and preparing health and safety guidelines.
“In line with government plans for a gradual increase in economic activity, the Department is exploring options in collaboration with the private sector,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said.
The UAE has confirmed 8,238 people infected with coronavirus, 1,546 recoveries and 52 deaths.
