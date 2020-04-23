Spain’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 22,157

WHO warns ‘long way to go’ in coronavirus crisis

GENEVA: The global coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries still in the early stages of the fight, health experts have warned as researchers revealed the first US deaths from the disease came weeks before the alarm was raised there.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 180,000 people and infected more than 2.6 million, and nations are struggling to check its spread with social distancing measures and lockdowns, while trying to repair their virus-ravaged economies.

Some have started to slowly ease restrictions as pressure mounts on governments to find ways to reopen their societies after tens of millions of jobs were wiped out.

But World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday cautioned that the struggle is far from over.

“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he said.

“Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases.”

The comments came after the director of the US Centers for Disease Control asked Americans to prepare for a second, possibly more devastating, wave of coronavirus infections.

The United States is the hardest-hit country on the planet, with more than 46,500 coronavirus deaths and nearly 840,000 infections.

Researchers have now revealed that the first COVID-19 fatalities in the country happened weeks earlier than previously thought — meaning the current US tally is likely far short of reality.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths on February 6 and February 17 were in California’s Santa Clara county, where Stanford University researchers found that the true number cases was at least 50 times higher than the confirmed official figure.

The explosion of coronavirus cases across the United States has overwhelmed health care facilities, from the most developed parts like New York City to the Native American territory of the Navajo Nation in the southwest, where a lack of running water and poor infrastructure has made the situation worse.

“Right here in the middle of the most powerful nation, the United States of America, our citizens don’t have the luxury of turning on a faucet to wash your hands with soap and water,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The WHO and other health experts have warned that strict containment measures like lockdowns should remain until there is a viable treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus.