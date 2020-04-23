MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 271 confirmed infections, ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision whether to lift or extend quarantine measures on the country’s main island.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 462 while infections have risen to 6,981. But 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 722.
Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths
Short Url
https://arab.news/z3yte
Updated 24 sec ago
Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths
- But 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 722
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 271 confirmed infections, ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision whether to lift or extend quarantine measures on the country’s main island.