Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths

President Rodrigo Duterte has is mulling on whether or not to impose a ‘martial law-like lockdown’ because of a huge number of quarantine violators. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

  • But 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 722
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 271 confirmed infections, ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision whether to lift or extend quarantine measures on the country’s main island.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 462 while infections have risen to 6,981. But 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 722.

Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases

Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

  • Health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,603.
The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 95.

