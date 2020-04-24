You are here

Apple: ‘No evidence’ iPhone mail flaw used against customers

Apple earlier acknowledged the vulnerability existed in its software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app. (Reuters)
Reuters

Apple said on Thursday it has found “no evidence” a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does “not pose an immediate risk to our users.”
San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.
Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ chief executive, said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.
Avraham said he found evidence that an attacker was taking advantage of the vulnerability as far back as January 2018, but that he could not determine who the hackers were.
Reuters was unable to independently verify his claim.
Apple on Wednesday acknowledged the vulnerability existed in its software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and said the company had developed a fix that will be introduced in a forthcoming update to millions of devices it has sold globally.
On Thursday, Apple disputed Avraham’s evidence that the hack had been used against users.
“We have thoroughly investigated the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users,” Apple said in a statement. “The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers.”
In response to Apple’s statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against “a few organizations” and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update to the public.

Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines

Updated 24 April 2020
Reuters

Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines

  • IATA left dissatisfied with regional efforts to prop up carriers amid pandemic-driven industry crisis §
Updated 24 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Middle Eastern and African governments are failing to take the action required to protect their airlines from the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Several states have stepped in to help airlines, with travel demand decimated by the outbreak, such as the US, Singapore and Australia, though few in the Middle East have made their intentions clear.

The IATA, which represents 290 global airlines, has been consulting with African and Middle Eastern governments, regulators and stakeholders on how to revive air travel as some countries start to slowly ease lockdowns.

However, IATA vice president for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Albakri, said the association was not satisfied with Middle Eastern state efforts to support their airlines.

“We have not seen the desired movements and decisions of governments and decision makers to ... put on the table the economic stimulation packages, rescue packages, financial packages necessary to keep the airlines in the region alive,” Albakri said.

FASTFACT

$24bn

Estimated revenue losses for Middle Eastern carriers from the outbreak have risen to $24 billion.

IATA wants to see Middle Eastern governments “prioritize aviation and announce specific rescue measures for the airlines and aviation industry in line with other nations,” he said.

The industry body also warned African airlines were on the verge of collapse unless governments urgently stepped in.

“Air Mauritius has entered voluntary administration, South African Airways and SA Express are in business rescue, other distressed carriers have placed staff on unpaid leave or signalled their intention to cut jobs. More airlines will follow if urgent financial relief is not provided,” Albakri said.

Estimated revenue losses for Middle Eastern carriers from the outbreak have risen to $24 billion, compared with $7.2 billion on March 11, while estimated African losses have stretched to $6 billion from $4 billion, IATA said.

Few Middle Eastern governments have said whether they would prop up the region’s airlines, which are mostly state-owned.

Dubai has promised new funding to state carrier Emirates, but has not disclosed details, while Qatar Airways has said it would eventually seek government support. 

