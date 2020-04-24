You are here

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Since the outbreak 2,490 patients in Thailand have recovered and gone home. Above, a girl lines up for free foods from volunteers in Bangkok on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,490 patients have recovered and gone home
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Friday 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,854 cases and 50 deaths.
Of the new cases, nine were linked to previous cases and two had no known links.
Four other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak 2,490 patients have recovered and gone home.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383

Reuters

  • Reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the Robert Koch Institute tally shows
BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,337 to 150,383, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday — a slight deceleration after three straight days of new infections accelerating.
On Thursday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,352.
The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the tally showed on Friday.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

