Philippine President Duterte threatens martial law after soldiers on coronavirus relief work killed

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his accusations against the communist guerrillas, who he said have extorted money from big companies and stolen firearms of slain soldiers. (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
  • Lockdown in metropolitan Manila and several provinces and cities extended up to May 15
  • ‘I’m warning everybody and putting the armed forces and the police on notice that I might declare martial law’
BANGKOK: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte angrily threatened to declare martial law after accusing communist rebels of killing two soldiers who were escorting food and cash deliveries during a coronavirus quarantine.
Duterte also approved during a meeting with his Cabinet extending the lockdown in metropolitan Manila and several provinces and cities up to May 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday. A lockdown in the main northern Luzon region of more than 50 million people was set to expire on April 30.
“I’m warning everybody and putting the armed forces and the police on notice that I might declare martial law. There will be no turning back,” Duterte said in a televised speech beamed nationwide. “I have two more years. I will try to finish all of you, including you the legal (fronts), you should go and hide.”
Duterte renewed his accusations against the New People’s Army guerrillas, who he said have extorted money from big companies and stolen firearms of slain soldiers in an insurgency that has lasted more than a half century. The rebels have denied his accusations and said they were helping villagers cope with the pandemic.
Roque specified cities and provinces where lockdowns, which the government calls “community quarantines,” can be eased and allow the regulated reopening of some essential businesses and public areas. Officials have warned of a severe impact on the economy if massive lockdowns last for months and financial aid depletes government revenues.
The Philippines has reported nearly 7,000 cases and 462 deaths from COVID-19. It’s among the highest in Southeast Asia but many believe the toll is higher given limited coronavirus testing, especially in provincial and rural regions.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383

  • Reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the Robert Koch Institute tally shows
BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,337 to 150,383, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday — a slight deceleration after three straight days of new infections accelerating.
On Thursday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,352.
The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the tally showed on Friday.

