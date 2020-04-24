A-list celebrities wish followers a happy Ramadan 

You are here

Halima Aden posted a message through her Instagram account in honor of the special day. (Instagram)
Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: As the world celebrates the first day of Ramadan, A-list celebrities are taking to social media to wish their followers a happy month.

Models Shanina Shaik, Imaan Hammam and Halima Aden all posted messages through their Instagram accounts in honor of the special day. 




Model Shanina Shaik shared her Ramadan wishes on her Instagram stories. (Instagram) 

Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is also taking part in an Instagram initiative called #MonthOfGood, for which she nominated Aden, to motivate people to provide food for families in need.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m nominating @halima, @malala & @monakattan for the #MonthOfGood Ramadan Kareem Repost @instagram For Huda Kattan (@huda), this time of year is all about spending time with her loved ones. “My family is the most important thing to me. We do everything together, but during Ramadan we really take the time to slow down and dedicate more time to appreciating one another,” says the founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, who lives in Dubai. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ “One of the main things that me and my family are dedicating our time to this #MonthOfGood is providing food for families who need it. This is something that our family focuses on every Ramadan, and it’s really eye-opening. We sometimes take some of the most basic things in life, like food, for granted.” ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Right now, Huda and people around the world are observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, giving and kindness. Share your moments of everyday kindness and good using the hashtag #MonthOfGood and tag three people to do the same.

“One of the main things that me and my family are dedicating our time to this #MonthOfGood is providing food for families who need it,” Kattan wrote on to her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“This is something that our family focuses on every Ramadan, and it’s really eye-opening. We sometimes take some of the most basic things in life, like food, for granted.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramadan Kareem from the 1000s of years Palestinian Olive tree in the courtyard of Jerusalem

On behalf of his family, Mohamed Hadid — father of the US-Palestinian supermodels Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid — wrote on Instagram: “Peaceful Ramadan Kareem from the Hadid Family.”

He followed with another post showing his country of origin, captioned: “Ramadan Kareem from the 1000s of years Palestinian Olive tree in the courtyard of Jerusalem.”

Nutritional advice for diabetics in Ramadan

Randa Fahd

  • During the holy month of Ramadan, certain people are exempted from fasting, while others have to fast while managing their health condition
BEIRUT: During the holy month of Ramadan, certain people are exempted from fasting, while others have to fast while managing their health condition in the best way possible.

Today, my article addresses people in the latter category, specifically those with type 2 diabetes who are able to control their condition through food and exercise.

I would advise diabetics to include a snack or two, when needed, between iftar and sahoor. Watch out for sugar content, as you need to keep your blood-sugar levels under control. Also be aware of how much salt you are consuming, as too much can leave you feeling dehydrated.

Of course, diabetics must not eat food that will raise their blood-sugar levels. Some good foods for diabetics include:

1. High-fiber food including wholewheat bread, wholewheat pasta, wholewheat rice, oats, parboiled wheat, quinoa, beans and lentils. Fibers, especially soluble fibers, can slow the absorption of sugar and help control blood-sugar levels.

2. Vegetables and fruits. These contain antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

3. Healthy fats are always recommended, especially food containing Omega 3, such as fatty fish, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds

4. Lean protein. Good sources include fish, lean meat, beans and lentils.

Randa’s tips and tricks:

Break your fast with three dates and aim for another serving of fruit later.

Eat your whole grains cold or reheated. Then they will contain resistant starches that are harder for your digestive system to break down, so less sugar is absorbed.

It’s a good idea to add vinegar to your food — for example, to the salad that should accompany your main dish.

Always eat some protein and healthy fat with your carbohydrates to help reduce the speed of absorption.

When you have the urge to snack, try to go for salt-free raw nuts and/or fruit.

Drink sugar-free fluids between sunset and sunrise. Water is always best. You should avoid caffeinated drinks (or at least be mindful of how much caffeine you are drinking) as caffeine can lead to dehydration.


Randa’s tips for those on medication:

Consult a doctor before fasting.

Always check your blood-glucose levels. Stop fasting if your blood glucose is below 70mg/dl or above 300mg/dl.

To avoid low blood-sugar levels during taraweeh, eat wholewheat grains as part of your iftar meal and stay hydrated.

Ramadan Kareem.

