A-list celebrities wish followers a happy Ramadan 

DUBAI: As the world celebrates the first day of Ramadan, A-list celebrities are taking to social media to wish their followers a happy month.

Models Shanina Shaik, Imaan Hammam and Halima Aden all posted messages through their Instagram accounts in honor of the special day.







Model Shanina Shaik shared her Ramadan wishes on her Instagram stories. (Instagram)



Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is also taking part in an Instagram initiative called #MonthOfGood, for which she nominated Aden, to motivate people to provide food for families in need.

“One of the main things that me and my family are dedicating our time to this #MonthOfGood is providing food for families who need it,” Kattan wrote on to her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“This is something that our family focuses on every Ramadan, and it’s really eye-opening. We sometimes take some of the most basic things in life, like food, for granted.”

On behalf of his family, Mohamed Hadid — father of the US-Palestinian supermodels Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid — wrote on Instagram: “Peaceful Ramadan Kareem from the Hadid Family.”

He followed with another post showing his country of origin, captioned: “Ramadan Kareem from the 1000s of years Palestinian Olive tree in the courtyard of Jerusalem.”