US oil giant halts shale output, seeks to cancel sales contracts

US shale producers are counting the cost of a global plunge in oil prices. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

NEW YORK: The largest oil producer in North Dakota has halted most of its production in the US state and notified some customers it would not supply crude after prices dived into negative territory this week, sources  said.

Continental Resources Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, stopped all drilling and shut in most of its wells in the state’s Bakken shale field, three people familiar with production in the state said.

Global oil prices have plunged because of excess supplies and tumbling demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Continental shares are down 61 percent in the year so far.

US crude prices plunged into negative territory this week — meaning suppliers had to pay people to take oil — due to lack of storage space, prompting moves by operators to halt output.

Shut-ins have been particularly swift in North Dakota, which produced more than 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in 2019, making it the second-largest US producing state after Texas.

State officials say production has already dropped by about 300,000 bpd. This month, rival operator in North Dakota Whiting Petroleum became the first major shale producer to file for bankruptcy.

Coming into this year, Continental produced nearly 150,000 bpd in the Bakken, according to company figures. The firm cut production through May by 30 percent before the latest price crash and suspended its dividend.

A rival who viewed Continental’s notice of force majeure said that, without state regulators’ requiring output cuts, a contract could not be canceled just because sales were unprofitable for a period. This week, state regulators decided against demanding output cuts.

Continental is exposed to weak prices because it did not hedge future production, betting economic growth would lift prices. Many large shale producers use derivatives as a type of insurance policy to lock in a price for their future output.

Bakken crude this week was selling regionally at roughly $3 a barrel, far below the US benchmark, said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. 

A spokeswoman for Continental did not reply to requests for comment.

Supertanker rates ease after traders left all at sea

Reuters

  • Output cuts hold key to further price spike, brokers warn, as oil cargoes struggle to find a home
  • Very Large Crude Carrier rates for floating storage have recently traded at about $120,000-$130,000 per day for a six-month charter period.
SINGAPORE: Supertanker freight rates eased this week as surging demand for floating storage cooled and crude oil output is set to fall, but rates could jump again as fewer tankers become available and as traders take advantage of weak oil prices, sources said.

Tanker rates jumped earlier in the week after US WTI crude futures for May turned negative ahead of their expiry for the first time ever on Monday as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil, prompting a spike in demand for tankers able to store it for sale at higher prices at a future date.

Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) rates for floating storage have recently traded at about $120,000-$130,000 per day for a six-month charter period, trade sources said.

This compared to rates of about $85,000 per day for a six-month period before WTI crude turned negative, the sources said.

Spot VLCC rates for the Middle East to China route were at about $9.8 million on Friday, lower than the $11.5 million on Thursday but above the $8.9 million on Monday prior to the collapse in US WTI crude oil prices, trade sources said. 

“After WTI recovered from its collapse into negative territory, the contango has narrowed considerably and the incentive for storage has reduced somewhat, pushing tanker rates a bit lower,” said Ashok Sharma, managing director of shipbroker BRS Baxi in Singapore.

Declining output from key oil producers also contributed to the softening of tanker rate, ship broker sources said.

Under a deal agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties and associated producers including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) are due to kick in from May.

Despite the output cuts, however, tanker rates may rise again amid a growing global glut of crude supplies with more oil cargoes on board tankers struggling to find a home being forced into floating storage, the trade sources said.

“On a global average, a VLCC will present itself for re-employment about two to three months after loading. But now, because of this floating storage play, we are unsure know when a VLCC which is involved in a storage contract will come back into the market and present itself for employment again,” said Sharma.

Of the roughly 800 VLCCs in the global fleet, as of Friday 10 percent have been contracted for floating storage, according to Sharma adding that this number could increase depending on the oil price.

“Because of the number of ships going into storage and as a result being out of the spot market for an extended period, we’re very likely going to find a shortage of ships available for the spot market in the near future, potentially giving support to freight rates,” said Sharma.

In the near term, analysts say next month could see a repeat of Monday’s frenzied crude price activity with the June contract unless production is cut more swiftly.

“We might see another resurgence when the next month’s futures contract expire,” said the tanker broker.

