  Egyptians criticized for ignoring social distancing measures during mass Ramadan celebration

Egyptians criticized for ignoring social distancing measures during mass Ramadan celebration

People were celebrating the start of holy Islamic month of Ramadan before the night-time curfew hours. (A screenshot taken from a video on the march)
  • The night-time curfew hours in Egypt during the month of Ramadan were set to start from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Earlier in March, people in Alexandria took to the streets to protest against the coronavirus pandemic
DUBAI: Organizers of a march in Alexandria were arrested on Friday after a video of people carrying a Kaaba model in the streets - on the first night of Ramadan - went viral amid the coronavirus outbreak, local daily Egypt Today reported.

People were celebrating the start of holy Islamic month of Ramadan before the night-time curfew hours. Crowd in the circulated video triggered social media users who used the #Alexandria hashtag on twitter to express their anger.

A twitter user said: "Although I don't understand the purpose of this march, how is the Kaaba model linked to the celebration? people are partying and underestimating the seriousness of the coronavirus."

Another twitter user said: "Unfortunately, this is the current situation in Muharram Bey, people carrying a model for the honorable Kaaba and somebody told them to circulate it before hanging it as a Ramadan lantern."

The night-time curfew hours in Egypt during the month of Ramadan were set to start from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli announced.

A twitter user also said: "I woke up just like you all and saw people performing Umra in Alexandria."

Earlier in March, people in Alexandria took to the streets to protest against the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country in February, neglecting the fact that the virus spreads faster in crowds.

A video of the protest had also been circulated over social media and caused anger and panic among social media users.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Egypt has reached 4,092, while the number of fatalities has risen to 294. Egypt has also recorded a total of 1,75 recoveries.

Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals

  • The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people
  • The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281
DUBAI: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported.

The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people, the report said, adding the new testing unit is free of charge.

DCAS assured the MLU ambulance vehicles are equipped with auto-sterilization units, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples.

“The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” Talal Belhoul, the Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, said.

The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281. Eight new fatalities have been reported as well, taking death toll to 64.

The health ministry also said 123 new cases have recovered from virus in the country.

