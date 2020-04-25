Egyptians criticized for ignoring social distancing measures during mass Ramadan celebration

DUBAI: Organizers of a march in Alexandria were arrested on Friday after a video of people carrying a Kaaba model in the streets - on the first night of Ramadan - went viral amid the coronavirus outbreak, local daily Egypt Today reported.

A group of people reportedly in Alexandria touring the streets with a scale model of Kaaba, singing: “there’s no corona” #egypt pic.twitter.com/AQw0PU4WlP — Deena Hassan (@deenahsn) April 24, 2020

People were celebrating the start of holy Islamic month of Ramadan before the night-time curfew hours. Crowd in the circulated video triggered social media users who used the #Alexandria hashtag on twitter to express their anger.

A twitter user said: "Although I don't understand the purpose of this march, how is the Kaaba model linked to the celebration? people are partying and underestimating the seriousness of the coronavirus."

لاحول ولاقوه الا بالله مع اني مفهمتش المغزا من جروجهم للشارع ليه وايه علاقه الكعبه بالموضوع طالما هناك زفه وطبول ورقص واستهزاء بالوباء والحزر ..عموما فوضنا امرنا لله واليه المشتكي — alarby62 (@CGFmqbLiNRxP2oC) April 24, 2020

Another twitter user said: "Unfortunately, this is the current situation in Muharram Bey, people carrying a model for the honorable Kaaba and somebody told them to circulate it before hanging it as a Ramadan lantern."

دي للأسف حاليا وفي محرم بك نموذج للكعبة الشريفة وفي حد قالهم يطوفوا بيها قبل ما يعلقوعا كفانوس رمضان ... لله الأمر من قبل ومن بعد ولا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله العلي العظيم — youssef soliman (@youssef_soliman) April 24, 2020

The night-time curfew hours in Egypt during the month of Ramadan were set to start from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli announced.

A twitter user also said: "I woke up just like you all and saw people performing Umra in Alexandria."

انا صحيت زيي زيكم بالظبط لقيت الناس بتعمل عمره فى #اسكندريه pic.twitter.com/eteG52YpQ8 — حسام الشريف (@Fouly44) April 24, 2020

Earlier in March, people in Alexandria took to the streets to protest against the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country in February, neglecting the fact that the virus spreads faster in crowds.

A video of the protest had also been circulated over social media and caused anger and panic among social media users.

Wrong on so many levels — Ari (@shithousingfcs) March 24, 2020

The total number of coronavirus patients in Egypt has reached 4,092, while the number of fatalities has risen to 294. Egypt has also recorded a total of 1,75 recoveries.