  Tributes flow for 'hospital hero' after Egyptian-British doctor dies from coronavirus

Tributes flow for ‘hospital hero’ after Egyptian-British doctor dies from coronavirus

Dr Medhat Atalla was a consultant geriatrician at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals)
Dr Medhat Atalla was a consultant geriatrician at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals)
Libyan-born orthopaedic surgeon Sadeq Elhowsh died of COVID-19 on Monday. (Handout)
Tributes flow for ‘hospital hero’ after Egyptian-British doctor dies from coronavirus

  • Dr Medhat Atalla, a consultant geriatrician, passed away at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he worked
  • Earlier this week , Libyan-born surgeon Sadeq Elhowsh died from the disease
LONDON: An Egyptian-British doctor described as a “very special human being” has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr. Medhat Atalla, a consultant geriatrician, worked in northern England at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where he died. 

Colleagues said that the 62-year-old was hugely popular, and a much-loved and respected colleague.

“Dr. Atalla was a very special human being who practiced medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way,” Dr. Tim Noble, medical director, and Richard Parker, CEO at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said.

“We share our deepest sympathies with Dr. Atalla’s brother and sister, and loved ones in Egypt.”




Dr Medhat Atalla was a consultant geriatrician at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals)

The hospital said Atalla’s colleagues had done “all they could to care for and support him as he bravely battled COVID-19.”

Atalla arrival in the UK in the early 2000s and cared for elderly patients in hospitals throughout northern England.

He had worked full time at the Doncaster hospital since 2014.

Hundreds of tributes were posted on social media from friends, family and colleagues.

“I am sat crying as I read this,” said Diane Yates. “Dr. Atalla was a true gentleman and a truly wonderful physician. Always professional warm and kind. He will be very badly missed. God bless him, he was a real NHS hero.”

Atalla is the second Doncaster Royal Infirmary staff member to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Plaster technician Kevin Smith died on April 13.




Libyan-born orthopaedic surgeon Sadeq Elhowsh died of COVID-19 on Monday. (Handout)

He is also the latest health worker of Arab descent to die from the virus following the death of Libyan-born orthopaedic surgeon Sadeq Elhowsh on Monday. The 58-year old father-of-four worked at St. Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for 17 years.

Hundreds of Elhowsh’s colleagues gathered outside Whiston Hospital, near Liverpool, to show their respect as his funeral car drove past.

“Sadeq was a wonderful husband, as well as a devoted father,” his family said. “He loved his work, and was dedicated to supporting his patients and his colleagues.”

Nicholas Hopton, the British ambassador to Libya, said he was “very sad” to hear of Elhowsh’s death.

“We thank him for all he did for our NHS, and the many other Libyans doing the same,” the envoy said. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

India suspends use of ‘faulty’ COVID-19 test kits from China

India suspends use of ‘faulty’ COVID-19 test kits from China

  • India received 1 million COVID-19 kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of virus was taking place
  • Reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised
PATNA: India has suspended the use of Chinese-supplied rapid testing kits for detecting the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after several states complained results were inaccurate.

The move marks a major setback for Indian government efforts to expand the country’s screening capacity for the killer virus, as the number of recorded cases on Wednesday swept past the 20,000 mark.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nation’s top biomedical research agency, said it was carrying out an investigation into the reports about faulty kits.

“The kits would be tested and validated by ICMR teams and an advisory on their use issued in the next two days. If they were found to be not up to the mark, replacements would be sought from the manufacturers,” ICMR chief Dr. R. R. Gangakhedkar said.

In recent weeks, India has received about 1 million COVID-19 test kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of the virus was taking place. But reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised.

“This has seriously hampered our efforts to get fast test results for starting treatment and containing the spread of the virus,” said Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of the northern state of Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in India rose to 20,471, with 652 deaths. A spike in the numbers has been observed for the past three days, with nearly 1,000 new infections reported a day.

“The confusion regarding the kits is the result of lack of planning by the Indian government and failure to mobilize internal resources for producing testing kits on a mass scale,” renowned virologist Dr. T. Jacob John, from the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, told Arab News.

“India did not prepare itself to face the impending crisis despite being aware of what is happening all around. India should have utilized its ‘Make in India’ slogan and asked its own biotech companies to produce testing kits. There was no need to import.

“We will not know the full extent of the spread of COVID-19 unless we become more proactive in testing, instead of being reactive. More testing is the key,” he said.

India currently relies on the real time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) method for detecting the virus. While the technique can deliver a reliable diagnosis, the whole process — from collecting nasal swab samples to testing — can take between 24 and 36 hours.

However, rapid tests deliver results within 15 minutes and work on blood samples instead of nasal swabs. They are also much cheaper.

Under India’s national health insurance scheme, only 500 million out of the country’s 1.4 billion population are eligible to undergo lab testing for free, with others having to pay 4,500 rupees ($59).

The test fee was fixed by the Supreme Court on April 13 in order to prevent private laboratories from charging exorbitant sums, but the move has been widely criticized by health experts.

Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, from the New Delhi-based NGO Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, said: “The government cannot think of cost and pricing at this stage and it should open the private labs for free testing for the general good. The government should compensate the private labs.”

Malini Aisola, of the New Delhi-based All India Drug Action Network, said: “This is a public health emergency and the government needs to have the ownership of the testing.”

Topics: India China Coronavirus

