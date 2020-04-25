You are here

Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet Ramadan message to Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima first met in Paris in 2016. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian has sent a sweet Ramadan message to her former partner, French-Algerian model Younes Bendjima.

Bendjima shared a screenshot of the text– sent via Instagram direct messaging– on his Instagram Stories on Friday, which marked the first day of the Holy Month. 

“Ramadan Mubarak. May God always bless you and guide you, with lots of health and happiness,” wrote Kardashian.




Instagram/@younesbendjima

Bendjima captioned the snap “Very kind message. Shoutout all the Muslims in the world.”

The duo first split up in 2018 after just over one year together. The former couple first met in Paris back in 2016, after the mother-of-three split with her longtime partner Scott Disick in 2015. 

During their relationship, the 26-year-old model introduced Kardashian to various aspects of his Arabic culture. A past video Bendjima posted to social media of himself blasting the popular Algerian song “Abdel Kader” by musician Cheb Khaled while Kardashian danced along instantly went viral.

The former couple also visited Egypt together in 2017. 

