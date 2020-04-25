You are here

  In Albania, Ramadan under lockdown revives memories of communism

In Albania, Ramadan under lockdown revives memories of communism

Xhemal Hafizi, Imam of the Tanners’ Mosque, prays alone on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan, in Tirana on April 23, 2020 during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Gent Shkullaku)
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

  • Like many parts of the world, mosques in Muslim-majority Albania are eerily empty while iftar supper tables have fewer chairs than normal as families shelter at home to curb the spread of the virus
  • The intimate settings inevitably stir up memories of how they were forced to furtively keep their faith alive under the long and brutal reign of the late communist dictator Enver Hoxha
TIRANA: Stuck in their Tirana flat under a coronavirus lockdown, 81-year-old Osman Hoxha and his family quietly mark the start of Ramadan, recalling the communist era when practicing religion meant risking death.
Like many parts of the world, mosques in Muslim-majority Albania are eerily empty while iftar supper tables have fewer chairs than normal as families shelter at home to curb the spread of the virus.
For older generations, the intimate settings inevitably stir up memories of how they were forced to furtively keep their faith alive under the long and brutal reign of the late communist dictator Enver Hoxha, who outlawed religion.
“We had to pray behind the walls of our homes for fear of ending up in prison or being sentenced to death,” remembers Osman, wearing a black cap and grey vest, after the first day of fasting in his Tirana home.
Decades later, the country faces a different kind of enemy.
“During communism we had to observe fasting discreetly because if someone saw us it could cost us our lives, whereas today we risk death from a virus that can kill you,” says Osman’s wife Minire, 74.
Enver Hoxha, the dictator whose common surname Osman’s family shares, adopted the Marxist motto that religion was the “opium of the people” and declared Albania the world’s first atheist country in 1967.
Under his 40-year reign, hundreds of mosques and churches were destroyed or transformed, dozens of priests and Muslim clerics were sentenced to hard labor and many others died in prison or were murdered by firing squad.
In total, some 6,000 people were executed by the paranoid regime for alleged crimes ranging from treason to foreign travel or practicing a faith.
Tens of thousands more were sent to prisons or camps for forced labor or internment.
Among them was Osman.
As a young man in the 1960s, he was forced to work at a stone quarry after his brother fled the country, bringing suspicion on the rest of his relatives.
But the family nevertheless nurtured their faith, practicing Islam in secret until houses of worship were able to reopen in 1990, just before communism collapsed.
The country has since seen a religious revival. More than half of the 2.8 million population identifies as Muslim, mostly of a moderate strand, while around 30 percent are Catholic and Orthodox Christians.
In recent decades, Osman’s family has been celebrating the iftar meal with some 20 people at their dinner table.
This year the group is down to seven, among them the grandparents, their son Agron and his wife and children.
“I wish this table was big and my house could be full of friends and relatives,” Minire said as she prepared supper with her daughter-in-law Rezarta.
“Fasting when you’re housebound is harder because all you think about is eating,” she added with a smile, looking over an enticing spread of rice and meat, salads, roasted vegetables and dates.
After the iftar, Osman led his son and two grandsons, aged 11 and 13, in prayer in the living room.
Now a democracy, Albania has followed much of the world in severely curbing individual freedoms to combat the virus, which has claimed nearly 30 lives.
New technologies, however, are easing the loneliness.
Ahead of their meal, Osman’s family pulled out mobile phones to speak with their other relatives over video chats.
“Thanks to technology and social networks, virtually we are closer than ever to our friends,” said Agron.
His mother added: “The important thing is to be in good health, because we can still respect all the rites and religious practices in the family.”
Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

  • The move to enjoy the better weather comes after the United States on Friday recorded 36,491 new cases of COVID-19
  • More than 911,000 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 52,000 people have died
Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Many Americans are expected to flock to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county relaxed restrictions and California braced for a heat wave, even as new cases of the novel coronavirus hit a record high the day before.
Volusia County, home to the famed Daytona Beach, opened lots at its coastal parks on Saturday to handicapped visitors, one step in a phased reopening that has so far limited its beaches to those wanting to walk, surf, bike or swim.
The step is warranted by the county's successful efforts to suppress cases of the virus, George Recktenwald, the county manager, said at a briefing on Friday, although he likened the situation to tapping the brakes on a car going downhill.
"We are starting to let up that brake a little bit but you don't want to do it too fast because you don't want to speed out of control," he said. "If you are on the beach you should be physically active. No sitting, sunbathing or hanging out with a cooler."
John Overchuck, 45, who lives in a beachfront home with his wife and toddler daughter just south of Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, said it's "way too soon to do this."
"I know they have rules and restrictions, but people aren't listening," he said.
"I walked on the beach 10 minutes ago and it's packed. That wasn't supposed to happen," said Overchuck, an attorney who has offices in nearby Orlando.
He fears the return of thousands of spring breakers and tourists from across the United States who in normal times are drawn to Smyrna and other county beaches.
Some were already parking cars and pitching tents right on the beach, Overchuck said.
"My family and I are bunkered in, but you're opening up condos, rentals and bringing in people from all over," he said. "Who knows if they've been taking precautions? ... I have a three-year-old. I have to put her first."
A heat wave brought thousands of Californians to the open beaches in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on Friday despite stay-at-home orders for people across the state, and similarly large crowds are expected on Saturday.
Governor Gavin Newsom said he expected the state's beaches to see "a significant increase in volume" due to the very warm weekend, and pleaded for those who visit the shore to practice social distancing.
The move to enjoy the better weather comes after the United States on Friday recorded 36,491 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, a record daily high, according to a Reuters tally.
More than 911,000 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 52,000 people have died, the tally shows.
Georgia, Oklahoma and some other states took tentative steps to reopen their economies on Friday, despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and warnings from health experts that such moves could rekindle the virus and cause more deaths.
Theo Walker, owner of Golden Anchor Tattoo in Atlanta, said he had put the question of whether to reopen to his artists and they voted yes. He has given them protective equipment and will open for business again on Saturday, after a "straightforward" first day back on Friday, although he had to turn away customers who tried to enter as a group.
"In an ideal world we would have loved to just wait at home until it's all over, but unfortunately we all have bills that are waiting, and I did not want my artists to suffer anymore," Walker said. "We all decided it was time to get back to work."

