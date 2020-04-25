‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunized: WHO

You are here

Volunteers of the 'Detente y Ayuda' (Stop and Help) DYA non-profit organization in protective gear take samples from a fisherman, before putting out to sea, at a COVID-19 disease testing centre at the seaport of the Spanish Basque city of Hondarribia (Fuenterrabia) on April 25, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. (AFP/Ander Gillenea)
  • As global death toll passes 200,000, scientists warn countries against ‘risk-free’ certificates for recovered patients
  • At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate”
JEDDAH: Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may not be immune from contracting the disease again, UN scientists warned on Saturday.

The alert, in a scientific briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO), is a blow to countries aiming to use proof of coronavirus antibodies to ease restrictions on movement, restart their struggling economies and get their people back to work.

Instead, the scientists said, people who mistakenly believed they were immune may ignore advice on social distancing, leading to a second spike in the pandemic.

Some governments, wanting a gradual return to work and the resumption of economic activity, have put forward the idea of issuing documents attesting to the immunity of people on the basis of serological tests revealing the presence of antibodies in the blood.

But the effectiveness of an immunization thanks to antibodies has still not been established and the available scientific data do not justify the granting of an “immune passport” or a “certificate of absence of risk,” warns the WHO.

At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate.”

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” the WHO said.“The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

The WHO warning came as the number of people infected by the virus worldwide approached 3 million, and the death toll passed 200,000.

And there was evidence in Iran that the scientists’ fears may be justified. Since April 11, authorities have been gradually allowing the reopening of businesses that were closed to curb the spread of the virus. But Iran reported 1,134 new virus cases on Saturday, increasing the total to 89,328, and the death toll rose by 76 to 5,650.

Alireza Zali, the anti-coronavirus coordinator for Tehran, criticized “hasty reopenings,” which he said could “create new waves of sickness in Tehran and complicate efforts to bring the epidemic under control.”

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said it was clear that social distancing and hygiene measures needed to remain in place. 

The ministry’s infectious diseases department head, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, warned of “signs of a fresh outbreak” in provinces such as Gilan and Mazandaran in the north and Qom in central Iran, “where we made great efforts to control the epidemic.”

Governments are struggling to limit the economic devastation caused by the virus, which has left half the world’s population under some form of lockdown.

The UN has joined world leaders to speed up development of a vaccine, but effective treatments for COVID-19 are still far off. But with signs that the disease may be peaking in the US and Europe, governments are starting to ease restrictions.

In the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to work on Monday after falling victim to the virus, the death toll passed the milestone of 20,000, which Home Secretary Priti Patel described as “a deeply tragic and moving moment.”

Saudi Arabia reported 1,197 new virus cases on Saturday, increasing the total to 16,299, and the death toll rose by nine to 136.

 

US Republican candidate: ‘I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial’

This Friday, April 24, 2020 photo shows damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a fire. (AP)
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

US Republican candidate: ‘I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial’

Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: At first, the Republican Party of Iowa was quick to distance itself from Rick Phillips, a Republican candidate for the state’s 2nd Congressional District primary on June 2.
Running on an anti-Muslim platform, Phillips denigrated mosques as “nothing more than military outposts where the seeds of hatred are sown against our country,” and called to eliminate Islam from the US.  
The party’s rebuke of him came in response to an email by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urging its local leaders to repudiate the candidate’s comments.  
But some officials within the party forwarded CAIR’s email to an anti-Muslim pseudo-intellectual called Steve Kirby, engaging him to defend Phillips.
“One might not like to hear what Mr. Phillips has to say about Islam, but in these particular issues there are facts to support Mr. Phillips,” Kirby wrote in the email thread. “Islam has core tenets in irreconcilable conflict with the Constitution.”  
Thomas Jefferson, one of the key founding fathers, owned a copy of the Qur’an, and wrote about Islam in his early political treatises.  
Campaigning for religious freedom, Jefferson argued: “Neither Pagan nor Mahamedan nor Jew ought to be excluded from the civil rights of the Commonwealth because of his religion.”
Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at CAIR, told Arab News: “Prior to the founding of our nation, Muslims were here contributing and building toward its success. First brought here as slaves, they’ve fought in every American war since then, including the revolutionary war.”
Last year, Congress passed a resolution that recognizes American Muslims’ history and contributions to the nation.

SPEEDREAD

Thomas Jefferson, one of the key founding fathers, owned a copy of the Qur’an, and wrote about Islam in his early political treatises.

Born and raised in Iowa, Phillips said where he grew up, “it was only white people.” He told Arab News: “I grew up on a farm. I was around cows and animals and such … Lots of fields.”
He learned about Islam watching YouTube videos, after which he concluded that the religion is anti-constitutional.  
“If (Muslims) achieve superiority, they’ll not permit the same (protected) rights that we have in our constitution now,” he said.
“That’s why I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial. This whole ideology needs to be scrutinized by Americans so they can understand it better.”
Phillips said he is not promoting hate, just “telling the truth,” adding: “Jesus told the truth and he was crucified for it. Him being perfect ended with that result. I can’t see where I would be any different.”
McCaw said Phillips’ “anti-Muslim ideology and talking points are taken directly from the US Islamophobia network. To the common Islamophobe, Muslims have no place in American society — they aren’t protected by the constitution.”  
McCaw added: “When these ideas find political platforms to be spread on, that puts the American-Muslim community’s rights and safety in danger.”

