US urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran

An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency allegedly shows an Iranian military satellite -- dubbed the Nour -- which the Revolutionary Guards said on April 22, 2020 was launched from the Qassed two-stage launcher in the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran's central plateau, amid tensions with US. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

  • The lifting of the embargo was stipulated in the multi-nation Iranian nuclear deal concluded in 2015, which the US unilaterally renounced in 2018
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which had announced the satellite launch, responded by warning the US of a “decisive response” to any such action
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Saturday for the UN to extend its conventional arms embargo on Iran beyond its scheduled end in October, citing Tehran’s recent launch of a military satellite.
The lifting of the embargo was stipulated in the multi-nation Iranian nuclear deal concluded in 2015, but which the United States, under President Donald Trump, unilaterally renounced in 2018.
“The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism should not be allowed to buy and sell conventional weapons,” Pompeo said in a statement Saturday.
He said Iran’s announcement Wednesday that it had orbited its first military satellite demonstrated that its space program — which Tehran has long insisted is peaceful and civilian — was in fact “neither peaceful nor entirely civilian.”
Pompeo said the technology used to launch the satellite — dubbed Nour, or “light” in Persian — was compatible with that used to launch ballistic missiles.
“All peace-loving nations must reject Iran’s development of ballistic-missile-capable technologies and join together to constrain Iran’s dangerous missile programs,” the secretary of state said.
He called on the European Union to “sanction those individuals and entities working on Iran’s missile programs.”
Pompeo’s statement came at a time of sharp US-Iranian tensions, escalated last week after Washington accused its arch-foe of harassing US ships in the Gulf.
Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that he had “instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which had announced the satellite launch, responded by warning the US of a “decisive response” to any such action.

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

  • The move to enjoy the better weather comes after the United States on Friday recorded 36,491 new cases of COVID-19
  • More than 911,000 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 52,000 people have died
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Many Americans are expected to flock to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county relaxed restrictions and California braced for a heat wave, even as new cases of the novel coronavirus hit a record high the day before.
Volusia County, home to the famed Daytona Beach, opened lots at its coastal parks on Saturday to handicapped visitors, one step in a phased reopening that has so far limited its beaches to those wanting to walk, surf, bike or swim.
The step is warranted by the county's successful efforts to suppress cases of the virus, George Recktenwald, the county manager, said at a briefing on Friday, although he likened the situation to tapping the brakes on a car going downhill.
"We are starting to let up that brake a little bit but you don't want to do it too fast because you don't want to speed out of control," he said. "If you are on the beach you should be physically active. No sitting, sunbathing or hanging out with a cooler."
John Overchuck, 45, who lives in a beachfront home with his wife and toddler daughter just south of Daytona Beach in New Smyrna Beach, said it's "way too soon to do this."
"I know they have rules and restrictions, but people aren't listening," he said.
"I walked on the beach 10 minutes ago and it's packed. That wasn't supposed to happen," said Overchuck, an attorney who has offices in nearby Orlando.
He fears the return of thousands of spring breakers and tourists from across the United States who in normal times are drawn to Smyrna and other county beaches.
Some were already parking cars and pitching tents right on the beach, Overchuck said.
"My family and I are bunkered in, but you're opening up condos, rentals and bringing in people from all over," he said. "Who knows if they've been taking precautions? ... I have a three-year-old. I have to put her first."
A heat wave brought thousands of Californians to the open beaches in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on Friday despite stay-at-home orders for people across the state, and similarly large crowds are expected on Saturday.
Governor Gavin Newsom said he expected the state's beaches to see "a significant increase in volume" due to the very warm weekend, and pleaded for those who visit the shore to practice social distancing.
The move to enjoy the better weather comes after the United States on Friday recorded 36,491 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, a record daily high, according to a Reuters tally.
More than 911,000 people in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 52,000 people have died, the tally shows.
Georgia, Oklahoma and some other states took tentative steps to reopen their economies on Friday, despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and warnings from health experts that such moves could rekindle the virus and cause more deaths.
Theo Walker, owner of Golden Anchor Tattoo in Atlanta, said he had put the question of whether to reopen to his artists and they voted yes. He has given them protective equipment and will open for business again on Saturday, after a "straightforward" first day back on Friday, although he had to turn away customers who tried to enter as a group.
"In an ideal world we would have loved to just wait at home until it's all over, but unfortunately we all have bills that are waiting, and I did not want my artists to suffer anymore," Walker said. "We all decided it was time to get back to work."

