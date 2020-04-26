You are here

Saudis welcome abolition of flogging as judicial sentence

Flogging as a form of punishment is to be ended in Saudi Arabia, the General Commission for the Supreme Court has decided. (AFP/File Phtoto)
Arab News

JEDDAH: Human rights officials, lawyers and ordinary Saudis gave a warm welcome on Saturday to the abolition of flogging as a judicial sentence in the Kingdom’s courts.

Offenders who were once sentenced to flogging will now receive fines or prison sentences instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) said.

The HRC “welcomes the recent decision by the Supreme Court to effectively eliminate flogging as a potential punishment,” it said. “This significant reform was implemented under the direct supervision of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

HRC president Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said: “This reform is a momentous step forward in Saudi Arabia’s human rights agenda, and merely one of over 70 human rights reforms carried out in the Kingdom over the past five years.

“Although these reforms improve the lives of a wide range of beneficiaries, including women, workers, youths and the elderly, they all stem from the same overarching desire to make a better life for all citizens and residents of the Kingdom.”

The decision confirmed the great support the judicial system had from the Kingdom’s leadership, he said.

Shoura Council member Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nahhas told Arab News the change reflected the Kingdom’s reforms.“We are in a time of change and development in everything, including the execution of judgments that would benefit convicts as well as society in different ways.

“This is a decision that represents the great wisdom of Saudi institutions, and is compatible with the bright future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Abdulrahman Allahim, a lawyer, told Arab News: “This is an important and historic decision in the Kingdom’s judiciary system.”

Saudis on social media also welcomed the decision. Muneif Al-Muneif said: “Flogging is an inappropriate sentence for a state like Saudi Arabia. I think it is a historic moment to rule out that punishment from our judicial dictionary. The judge has many alternatives to replace it with, more appropriate for us and our country.”

Another user, A. Turki, said: “A human’s dignity must be preserved, even if he makes a mistake. He should be punished in a manner that preserves his humanity, and public flogging in front of people kills his humanity.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

More than 15,000 potential coronavirus cases found through app

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: More than 600,000 people took a self-evaluation exam through a Saudi Ministry of Health app, with more than 15,000 potential coronavirus cases found through the online process.

The Ministry of Health’s spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly called on everyone to abide by precautionary measures and to also use the self-evaluation process.

He reiterated the importance of self-evaluation, saying the free service was available for everyone and could be used to help the elderly or children.

“There are similarities in symptoms between COVID-19 and other illnesses that are less dangerous,” he said. “The application helps us attain additional information and contact specialized health professionals.”

Specialists found that a group of people from the 15,000 needed a laboratory examination to confirm if they were carrying the virus, and it was revealed that 268 of these lab tests were confirmed cases.

“The good thing about this is that it was discovered at its early stages,” said Al-Abd Al-Aly. “This gives a person the chance to protect those around him and lessens the chances of others coming into contact with them. He will also receive healthcare directly. Aside from the 15,000 potential cases, the other mentioned hundreds of thousands have the chance to be assured and calmed through this process.”

A total of 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 16,299 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease. There were 13,948 active cases, 115 of them critical.

Most of the new recorded cases - 76 percent - were not Saudi.

Al-Aly announced there were 166 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,215, while nine new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 136.

The latest fatalities were two Saudis and seven expats in Jeddah and Makkah. They were aged between 33 and 77, and most of them had chronic illnesses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

