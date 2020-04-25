You are here

China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment

Containers are stacked at the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on November 8, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 April 2020
Reuters

  • The new ruling applies to products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators
  • The previous ban vexed medical device firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen, who tried to seek help from local governments
BEIJING: China is dropping a requirement that a number of key virus treatment products get regulatory approval before export, as long as they are approved in the importing countries, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
China had been stipulating such approval since the end of March after several European countries complained that Chinese-made test kits were inaccurate, in effect hampering many firms’ efforts to supply global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.
The new ruling applies to products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators.
“Tonight’s new rule is a revision to (the older rule),” said Zhang Shuwen, the CEO of Liming Bio-products, a biotech firm offering coronavirus tests targeting the overseas market. “It’s wrong to have a one-size-fits-all policy...”
“Each country may have different criteria for medicines and medical devices. The priority is to meet the requirement in the countries where the product will be sold, instead of where the product is made,” Zhang said.
The previous ban vexed medical device firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen, who tried to seek help from local governments, Zhang added.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Wake-up call for the oil industry

A flare stack is pictured next to pump jacks and other oil and gas infrastructure on April 24, 2020 near Odessa, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Wake-up call for the oil industry

  • Money managers have increased their net-long positions in Brent crude futures and options.
Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

The oil market has come through the most frenetic week in its history — especially so for the US WTI grade that controversially was allowed to fall into negative territory.
On April 20 it closed at an almost unbelievable minus $37 per barrel (for the end of May contracts) before recovering to $16.94 per barrel.
Despite the drama, the US measure finished the week only $1.30 lower than the previous week closing.
It was also a roller-coaster ride for Brent crude, which tumbled to a 21-year-low, first dropping to about $16 before recovering to $21.44.
Money managers increased their net-long positions in Brent crude oil futures and options by 22,665 contracts to 134,119 for the week ending April 21, which represents a six-week high. It will be interesting to see how many of the these options and futures will be translated into physical deliveries.
Although WTI plunged into negative history for the time, net long positions for US crude futures and options also rose by 51,991 contracts to 209,734 over the week. That represents a three-month high. So clearly the expectation is that US oil prices will rise.
The market anomalies of the last week again highlight the disconnect between underlying supply and demand for physical oil on the one hand and the trading of oil-based financial instruments on the other. It is a wake-up call for an industry long blighted by speculation.
As the world emerges from COVID-19 quarantines, oil market fundamentals will likely improve. But we should not forget the chaos of the last week and the urgent need for more transparent international oil benchmarks that it signals.

