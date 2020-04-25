You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Israelis, keeping at a safe distance from one another, take part in a "Black Flag" demonstration, to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and anti-democratic measures to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, at Rabin Square in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on April 19, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j2rm

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

  • The protesters oppose having Netanyahu as prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect
  • Demonstrators maintained distance from each other in line with health regulations in place for weeks meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: Several thousand Israelis on Saturday demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
The protesters oppose having Netanyahu as prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect. The protesters say the unity government agreement, which gives Netanyahu influence over the appointment of judges and legal officials, “crushes democracy” and is meant to rescue Netanyahu from his legal troubles.
Netanyahu is scheduled to face trial next month on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies the charges.
The protest filled central Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, although demonstrators maintained distance from each other in line with health regulations in place for weeks meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters, wearing face masks, waved Israeli flags and signs calling out Netanyahu for corruption.
Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, signed the power-sharing agreement after weeks of negotiations for what they termed a “national emergency” government meant to steer the country through the coronavirus outbreak.
The agreement delivered Netanyahu a significant boost as he fought to hold on to power while fending off the corruption charges. His party will gain influence over judicial appointments, which could help Netanyahu if his case reaches the Supreme Court.
The deal requires the approval of both parties on key appointments, including the attorney general and the state prosecutor, granting Netanyahu veto power over the officials who hold sway over his legal fate.

Topics: Israel Tel Aviv

Related

Middle-East
Pompeo: West Bank annexation plans an ‘Israeli decision’
Middle-East
Besieged Gazans anxious over new Israeli government’s moves

Lebanese must wear face masks despite coronavirus lockdown transition period

Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese must wear face masks despite coronavirus lockdown transition period

  • Coronavirus measures due to ease Monday
  • A further eight cases were recorded in Lebanon on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 704
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese people must wear face masks despite the country entering the transitional phase of its anti-coronavirus measures, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.
A further eight cases were recorded in Lebanon on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 704. Two further deaths have raised the death toll to 24.
The Matn region is still recording the highest number of infections, with the number of cases in this area rising to 141. It is followed by Beirut, where the number of cases stands at 115.  
The Ministry of Health is carrying out random laboratory PCR tests in various regions and the government is scheduled to ease its coronavirus measures, despite an extension of the general mobilization for another two weeks.
Hassan said during his tour to the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa that the transitional phase had started. “It is still necessary for the Lebanese to use face masks. They should continue to take precautions.”
There were a further two deaths, raising the death toll to 24. One of them was a male in his sixties being treated at the Center Hospitalier Universitaire Notre Dame des Secours. He was from the town of Tula in Batroun District.
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti opened the doors of Dar Al-Fatwa, which is Lebanon’s religious authority for the Sunni community, on the second day of Ramadan due to the increase of people in need and public figures made donations at the headquarters. 
The charity drive also provided an occasion for former heads of government to respond to a speech from Prime Minister Hassan Diab in which he slammed the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon and his political opponents.
Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora stressed the need for restoring the status of the constitution, the Taif Agreement which ended the civil war in Lebanon, “efficiency and merit” in bearing responsibility, and to subject everyone to accountability under constitutional frameworks.
He added: “How can the confidence of people be restored if we have not solved the file of judicial formations, and how can we win the trust of the Lebanese people if we have not implemented the electricity law that has been in place for 18 years?”
He said that the International Monetary Fund was the only way for countries to restore credibility. 
Another former prime minister, Tammam Salam, said there needed to be awareness among officials who should avoid confrontation that only led to political uncertainty and speculation.
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who blames Diab for the economic crisis, said what was going on was “floundering in the abyss of experimental ideas and searching for victims in politics, economy and administration.”
The collapse occurred as a result of the delay in defining the paths of rescue since the first government of the present administration, he added, with the collapse continuing throughout the past few months.
“In the decision-making rooms, it is proposed to change the identity of Lebanon at all levels, and the most dangerous thing in this scheme is the use of popular anger as fuel to burn the democratic, economic and social identity of Lebanon,” he warned.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon masks

Related

video
Offbeat
Lebanese dance group lightens mood with Dabke video amid coronavirus lockdown
Business & Economy
Lebanon PM says bank deposits plunge $5.7 bln

Latest updates

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal
Lebanese must wear face masks despite coronavirus lockdown transition period
German police bust cellar hairdressers
Saudi border guards foil drug smuggling bids
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.