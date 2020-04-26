Facebook and CNN focus on Together Apart at Ramadan

Facebook is the exclusive partner for a new series across CNN TV and digital platforms about maintaining community and connection during Ramadan.

The 10-part series, Together Apart at Ramadan, will highlight how a spirit of togetherness can be maintained virtually. Through a mixture of English and Arabic language content, Together Apart at Ramadan will showcase the continued connection between families, friends and communities during Ramadan, despite the current situation regarding Covid-19, and demonstrate creative ways to keep traditions alive and inspire hope. In collaboration with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), Facebook will be the exclusive brand partner across all platforms – CNN International TV and digital, CNN Arabic, and CNN International and CNN Arabic’s Facebook pages.

Launching on 26th April, the first video will explore how charity is a core value of the Islamic faith, but due to the coronavirus pandemic philanthropy is taking on a new meaning during this year's holy month. As Muslims around the world prepare for a radically different Ramadan, the people who support those less fortunate have been working hard to ensure that the holiday spirit stays intact. CNN highlights those who are not letting Covid-19 hinder their charitable work but are instead giving the gift of hope.

“Staying in touch and virtual communications have never felt more important, making this partnership a natural fit for a platform such as Facebook that connects us with friends and family during this time. Our aspiration is for this series to inspire our global audiences on how to keep in touch, share the meaning of and observe Ramadan together despite the current restrictions in place all over the world,” Cathy Ibal, SVP, CNNIC.