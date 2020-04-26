You are here

  • Home
  • Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

1 / 3
Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, look on the northern side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, April 26, 2020. A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye. (AP)
2 / 3
This Tuesday, April 21, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Leadership Railway Station in Wonsan, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the website 38 North said Saturday, April 25, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
3 / 3
This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attending a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted at a resort town in the country's east, satellite photos reviewed by a US-based think tank showed on April 26, 2020, as speculation persists over his health. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnx7g

Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

  • The satellite photos echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.
The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, don’t say anything about Kim’s potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang. Seoul has also repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.
That hasn’t stopped growing unconfirmed rumors and media reports about Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he hadn’t missed the April 15 event, one of the year’s most important for the North, since assuming power after his father Kim Jong Il’s death in late 2011.
Kim’s health is of crucial importance because of worries that the serious illness or death of a leader venerated with near godlike passion by millions of North Koreans could cause instability in the impoverished, nuclear-armed country.
Many experts in South Korea downplayed speculation that Kim is seriously ill. They also said North Korea won’t likely face a serious immediate turmoil even if Kim is incapacitated or dies because someone else like his influential sister Kim Yo Jong will quickly step in, though the prospect for the North’s long-term political future would be unclear.
Kim Jong Un’s train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the 38 North website said Saturday, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website said the approximately 250-meter (820-foot) -long train wasn’t present on April 15 but was present on both April 21 and 23.
“The train’s presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast,” it said.
The photos indicate the train arrived before April 21 and was still present on April 23, when it appeared to be repositioned for departure. However, there was no indication when that departure might take place, 38 North said.
North Korea exerts extremely tight control on information about its leadership, making it virtually impossible for outsiders to find out what’s going on at those senior levels. Even South Korea’s main spy agency has a mixed record on confirming developments in North Korea. When Kim Jong Il died in December 2011, for instance, few outsiders knew it until it was reported by North Korea’s state media two days later.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said the latest rumors about Kim’s health had not changed the US assessment of the information as “speculation.”
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway wouldn’t comment on Kim’s status. “The president will make any announcement about a head of state,” she said Saturday night on Fox News Channel’s “Justice With Judge Jeannine.”
Danny Russel, a former National Security Council director and assistant secretary of state for Asia who has dealt with North Korea in the past, cautioned that rumors have abounded for years about Kim, his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and most turned out to have been false.
“While serving in government I was on the receiving end of multiple intelligence reports about alleged accidents, illnesses and assassination attempts against North Korean leaders — only to have them reappear in public,” he said.
South Korea’s presidential office said last week that Kim appeared to be handling state affairs normally and that there had been no suspicious activities, such as an emergency readiness order issued by the North’s military or the ruling Workers’ Party. The South Korean government has since maintained its assessment that Kim’s health remains the same. Some South Korean media outlets, citing unidentified government officials, have reported that Kim was staying at Wonsan.
North Korea’s state media have been silent about the speculation on Kim’s health. On Saturday, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim had received a message of greetings from the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the first anniversary of Kim’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The message wished Kim “good health and happiness,” KCNA said.
It’s not the first time that Kim has vanished from the public eye, and past absences in state media dispatches have also triggered speculation about his health. In 2014, state media didn’t report any public activities for Kim for about six weeks, before he reappeared with a cane. South Korea’s spy agency said later that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.ted to this report.

Topics: Kim Jong Un Health Death

Related

Special
World
North Korean leader’s health under scrutiny

Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school -police

Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school -police

  • The woman was allegedly raped by three men at a school building where she sought shelter
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman was allegedly gang raped in a school in the desert state of Rajasthan where she had been quarantined for a night by the police amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred last week when the victim, a daily wage earner, sought shelter at a police station after walking alone for miles and losing the way to her native village.
In the absence of a quarantine center, local police housed her for the night in a school building, where she was allegedly raped by three men.
“Three local men who raped the woman inside the school on Apr. 23 have been arrested and sent to jail,” Parth Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan and the investigating officer in the case, told Reuters by telephone.
The victim, aged between 40-45 years, said in a statement to the police that she had been walking for several days from Sawai Madhopur before she reached a village where she was raped.
Sharma said the woman had been sent to a local quarantine facility to get tested for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We don’t know how long she was on her own for, and who she came into contact with, and her test results are not yet known,” he said, adding that a junior police official had been suspended for negligence.
The nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of the virus prompted tens of thousands of workers who lost their jobs in cities to walk for days in desperation to reach their homes in rural India.
Many of them are now in overcrowded quarantine centers and authorities are struggling to cope.
Experts fear that the world’s biggest lockdown has not been able to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and country has begun to see a surge in cases with testing being ramped up.
India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19, and 824 deaths. Despite stringent laws, rape occurs every 20 minutes, on average, according to federal crime data.

Topics: India Woman gang rape Coronavirus

Related

World
India reopens stores, speeding easing of virus lockdowns

Latest updates

Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school -police
Dubai financial district introduces COVID-19 directive, allows employment changes, protects jobs
UK resists calls to ease lockdown as Johnson set to return to work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.