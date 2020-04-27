You are here

  • Home
  • Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

Crowds of people visit the farmers market at Boxhagener Platz in Berlin, Germany on April 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

  • Germany’s death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
AFP

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

  • The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic
Updated 30 min 14 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.
The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).
The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.
The 24-hour US death toll was 2,494 late Saturday, and 1,258 on Friday evening – the lowest in nearly three weeks – as the government struggles to quell the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus US

Related

World
Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts
World
Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

Latest updates

Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
Japan central bank eases monetary policy to counter coronavirus pandemic
LIVE: Governments ease coronavirus restrictions amid debates on the best way forward
US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Lockdowns ease amid promising drops in coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.