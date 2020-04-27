BERLIN: The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.
Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
- Germany’s death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally
BERLIN: The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.