Kuwait to continue repatriation of nationals amid coronavirus pandemic

Kuwaiti nationals residing abroad disembark from their plane on April 19, 2020 at the Kuwait International airport upon their return as part of a repatriation plan. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait will continue repatriation of its citizens stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic with the fourth phase of evacuations scheduled on April 29 until May 6.

The next repatriation flights will cover Kuwait citizens in the US cities of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Washington as well as Montreal in Canada and Sydney and Pert in Australia, according to Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.

The repatriation flights will also sweep into other cities in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa where Kuwaiti nationals have registered to return home.

Syria: Israeli warplanes attack area near Damascus

Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
AP

Syria: Israeli warplanes attack area near Damascus

  • Some of the missiles that made it to the target near the Syrian capital caused material damage
  • Israel rarely confirms attacks and it did not comment on the latest missiles strike
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near Damascus early on Monday, the Syrian military said, claiming the country’s air defenses shot most of them down.
The military said in a statement, which was carried by state media, that some of the missiles that made it to the target near the Syrian capital caused material damage but did not inflict any casualties.
According to the statement, the attack took place around dawn. The Syrian military gave no further details about the attack or what it targeted specifically. Syrian state TV said the attacks occurred near Damascus.
Israel rarely confirms attacks and it did not comment on the latest missiles strike. Israel has said, however, that it has been behind a series of airstrikes mainly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces in Syria that are alongside Syrian government forces.
Israel has also in the past used Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria.
Last week, an Israeli airstrike targeted Iranian and Iran-backed fighters in the desert near the historic central Syrian town of Palmyra. A Syrian opposition war monitoring group said the strike killed nine fighters, including six who were not Syrians.

